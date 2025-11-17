What the Jaguars' Plans For Travis Hunter May Look Like
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonvile Jaguars have seven more games to go in what has so far been a successful kickoff to a new regime. But once the 2025 season ends for the 6-4 Jaguars, there will be some big questions to be asked about that regime's biggest acquisition.
The Jaguars placed rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter on injured reserve several weeks ago after he sustained a non-contact knee injury in practice, and last week he underwent season-ending knee surgery that will sideline him for six months. Now, there has been some insight provided to what the Jaguars' plans could be for Hunter once those six months go by.
Plans for Hunter
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars' plans for Hunter and his future are no different now than they were a few weeks ago when he was set to see an expanded role after the bye week.
"Sources say Jacksonville does, in fact, plan to continue to deploy Hunter as their top wide receiver and matchup cornerback moving forward. In fact, prior to Hunter's non-contact injury during practice on Oct. 30, he was ramping up to be used more, not less," he said.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week it was premature to begin to speculate on Hunter's future role, but that is likely due to the fact the Jaguars are focused on their playoff push in the AFC. After a big win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars improved to 2-1 since the bye week and have continued to find ways to win even without one of the NFL's most versatile and unique players.
Rapoport also gave insight into Hunter's injury and what the path looks like for the former No. 2 pick moving forward.
"Originally, the thought was that it was a minor injury, potentially one to have him back after a few weeks. But Hunter needed to wait for the swelling to go down for arthroscopic surgery, which then revealed the nature of his injury, which was an isolated LCL tear with a six-month recovery," he said.
"While Hunter's knee injury is relatively rare, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered the same injury last season and has shown no ill effects with 20 receptions for 215 yards with four total touchdowns in three games. The belief is Hunter won't either. Hunter will rehab in Jacksonville, allowing him to be close to Dr. Kevin Kaplan, the team doctor who performed the surgery with Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas."
