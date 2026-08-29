Jaguars 53-Man Roster Tracker: Liam Coen's Squad Finally Takes Shape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The preseason is over, and now it is time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to get down to business.

After Friday night's 19-0 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , the Jaguars are set to start making the toughest decisions of the year: cutting the roster down from 90 to 53 players.

The Jaguars ended the preseason on a high note , but the focus will now go toward constructing the best active roster and practice squad possible.

"I think we have a pretty good idea right now on the 53. It's more so just trying to make sure that we're doing the right things in the short term to get those guys, obviously, into a place where they can play again," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after Friday's win.

"And some of the more difficult conversations we're about to probably have are about the P (Practice) squad. Like, when you have 16, you get the one exemption, those are going to be some more challenging conversations, I think, that we're about to have in the next two days."

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This, of course, is the time of the year where the Jaguars will have to weigh what the last several months have meant. From OTAs to the summer training camp practices to the three-week preseason, the Jaguars and Coen have gotten plenty of chances to evaluate their roster. Now, it is time for them to start making the decisions.

"Hey, it's exciting, it's great to see and there's some juice out there that's something you're excited about, but you have to continue to put the entire body of work into play when making these decisions, as maybe more difficult as they got tonight, in some ways in some positions, for some players," Coen said Friday.

"But the reality is when you do put it on tape in a game, it does matter. It does take a little bit -- holds some juice, holds some weight. You have to appreciate that and take it into consideration, but you can't overcompensate or over-rotate on one game or one outing, although, you know, some impressive things."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks to members of the media after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, make sure to bookmark this page to track the Jaguars' roster moves over the next few days.

Waived

LB Amari Burney

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars' first move toward getting down to the 53-man roster is to waive linebacker Amari Burney. The young linebacker was signed earlier in training camp after injuries to the position, and he recorded two tackles, a sack, and a pass breakup in the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars are waiving LB Amari Burney, per source. Former sixth-round pick had a sack last night vs Cincinnati. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2026