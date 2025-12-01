What Titans Win Says About the Jaguars

Jacksonville, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars strolled to an easy Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, leaving Nashville with a 25-3 win and 8-4 record.

The Jaguars' effortless romp over the Titans happened for a number of reasons; primarily because the Jaguars saw strong efforts in the form of a team win from the offense, defense and special teams.

But what did the Jaguars ultimately show the rest of the NFL with their eighth win of the season? Ultimately, they showed that they have a complete roster that is capable of making plays even without key members of the team.

Jaguars Lesson

"The Jaguars were already without key defenders ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Travon Walker﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Arik Armstead﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and right guard ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mekari﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ heading into Sunday, and they lost key players on offense (offensive tackle ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Walker Little﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and wide receiver ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Parker Washington﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿), weakening the game-day depth," NFL.com's Eric Edholm said.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenges a call, as he talks with referee Brad Rogers (126) during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"But Jacksonville controlled the action early against the one-win Titans, even with an early slew of penalties. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ had success throwing the ball, even with Washington and Little hurt. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Brian Thomas Jr.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿’s return to the lineup helped, but ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ was the go-to target most of the game, making an increasingly important addition to the offense with each passing game. The Jaguars survived the OL shuffling, with ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Cole Van Lanen﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ shifting from right guard to left tackle mid-game and holding his own."

The Jaguars have had to use multiple offensive line combinations throughout the season, with Van Lanen himself playing every single position on the offensive line outside of center over the last month. When Jacksonville's depth is playing well enough to win -- especially up front -- then the Jaguars deserve to be taken seriously.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You have to keep kind of moving pieces around, and then the continuity gets a little bit jacked up and the chemistry," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.

"But again, Col Van Lanen, the Swiss Army Knife, just keeps moving positions, going into the different spots. Wyatt Milum stepped up in a major way for us today and gave us a lot of meaningful snaps and allowed us to go win the football game. Credit to Shaun (Sarrett) , Keli'i (Kekuewa) and Trevor Mendelson for getting those guys prepared and ready to go play.

The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars scuffle during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will now turn their focus to the Indianapolis Colts and the AFC South title, but only after showing the rest of the NFL what kind of team they have really built.

