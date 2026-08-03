What Today's Jaguars Practice Means for Week 1: Anton Harrison's Place at LT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Training camp is a long, and often grueling, process.

What you see in the first handful of practices can sometimes be the early foreshadowing of what's to come, and it can sometimes be just a moment in time in an otherwise lengthy season.

That is the line that will have to be followed when it comes to several aspects of training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and this is especially the case at the left tackle position as they prepare during camp without Cole Van Lanen. Monday's practice seemed particularly important when it comes to that careful line at left tackle.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Monday's Practice Meant

Harrison has spent the last few days at the left tackle position, which is of course noteworthy since he has been a career right tackle. But this in itself was not a brand-new development for the Jaguars, who had Harrison take snaps at left tackle in last year's training camp as well. But by the time the regular-season rolled around, he played every single one of his snaps at right tackle.

So when Harrison began taking snaps at left tackle earlier in Jaguars training camp a few days ago, it was worth noting but did not mean anyone should start jumping to any conclusions.

The Jaguars moved around a ton of players along the offensive line last season, with Van Lanen taking critical snaps at four of the five offensive line positions during the regular-season. Cross-training their offensive line is, largely, just what they do and what they are about when it comes to offensive development.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But with that in mind, Monday's practice was the first day of pads, the first day where the Jaguars had their full arsenal of offensive pieces sans Van Lanen and Patrick Mekari, and was a day where Harrison simply dominated. If there was a "camper of the day", it would have been a very close call between Harrison and standout wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“Yeah, I think he's done a nice job. I mean, it's part of what we've done, moving those guys around and seeing what sticks. And if that ends up sticking, hopefully that's a good thing for us," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.

"I think he's put together five good practices so far that you're pleased with seeing the consistency. That's something that we're continuously challenging not just Anton with, but that entire unit and group is just consistency. Consistent effort, consistent technique, consistent finish. But I've been pleased with him just handling it pretty seamlessly so far.”

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison has started 48 games for the Jaguars at right tackle since being drafted in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a college left tackle. The question has always loomed whether he would one day make the switch to left tackle, and each Jaguars regime that has coached him has said he could make the switch if that was the needed direction.

"We’re going to continue to mix and match guys and try to find the best five. We know that it's very rare for the same five offensive line to start at the same exact position for every single play for an entire season, for whatever reason that may be," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Sunday.

"We're really fortunate to have guys like Anton who are flexible, who can play left and right. We've had other guys that practice playing left and right. We've had guys play tackle and guard. That is one of those things that – we talk about not taking Park [WR Parker Washington] for granted – I certainly don't take that for granted, the depth that we have at the O-line position. Not just Anton, but across the board. Their flexibility and their willingness to go in there and change positions, because that's not an easy thing to do."

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison (77) blocks against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could the Jaguars make the switch with Harrison for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns? It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will have Van Lanen back by then after he sustained a knee injury in Week 18 last season. He was placed on the Active/PUP list to start camp and is working his way back to the field, but it still remains to be seen what that timeline actually looks like.

Walker Little opened camp at left tackle, but he has also taken significant snaps in the past at both right tackle and at guard. Could the Jaguars start Harrison against the Browns in Week 1 if Van Lanen is not available, and then move Little to right tackle? It is far too early to know an answer, but it does feel like a question still worth asking.