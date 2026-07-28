Jaguars Position Battle I'm Watching Closest in Training Camp (And How It'll Play Out)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have a plethora of starting spots open on the 53-man roster entering training camp, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some intrigue entering Wednesday.

There have been several battles that we have poured over from all angles this offseason, such as the running back battle between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., or the linebacker battle between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs. But even with all of this in mind, there is one battle that is the most intriguing to me, and it involves Patrick Mekari and Wyatt Milum.

But how do I believe the battle will actually play out over the course of training camp , and who do I predict comes out on top? I break it down below.

Wyatt Milum vs. Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reason this battle interests me so much is because it could be the only real change along the offensive line. Perhaps Walker Little starts early in the season instead of Cole Van Lanen at left tackle as Van Lanen still works to return from his knee injury, but that is still too far ahead to call. Plus, Little entered Week 1 last year as the starting left tackle and has started a ton of games at that spot during his career. So, that wouldn’t exactly be a radical change.

But Milum being swapped into the starting lineup could be a real and tangible change from last year’s lineup. Robert Hainsey and Anton Harrison are obvious starters at center and right tackle, while Ezra Cleveland should probably be expected to start in front of rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

Milum, though, could offer the Jaguars something different in terms of size and explosiveness. Mekari has a clear advantage over the second-year offensive lineman entering training camp and he is on a rather large contract all things considered, but he did struggle with injuries and penalties in his own right. If there is a spot for improvement on the Jaguars’ offensive line compared to a year ago, it would be at the right guard spot.

Would the Jaguars be willing to let Mekari get challenged for the spot just one year after he was their most expensive free agency signing? They have displayed before that they make the decision that will result in the most-deserving player winning the role, benching veterans and higher-paid players for rookies and unheralded pieces. But it would still be a relatively quick pull of the plug on Mekari as the starter, even if he does have the versatile skill-set to play anywhere else on the line in a pinch.

Milum, meanwhile, struggled with injuries as well as a rookie and didn’t exactly get much playing time. But he entered the offseason as healthy as he has been in his NFL career, and he said this is the strongest he has ever felt. If there was a high-ceiling option just based on physical traits, it would be the former third-round pick out of West Virginia.

How It Will Play Out

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is exactly how the battle will play out. I am calling my shot with this one, but here are the steps I see ...

Patrick Mekari opens training camp as the starting RG and maintains that position for first

Wyatt Milum starts to get more and more snaps with the starters as the Jaguars begin to explore lining Mekari up at other spots on the offensive line, such as the left tackle role with Cole Van Lanen injured.

The Jaguars give Mekari the lead in reps with the starting offense for the first set of joint practices, before making it more of an even split for the second set of joint practices. Milum ends up impressing, and wins the job.

Milum starts in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, while Mekari enters the season as the swing tackle and the top backup option overall for the offensive line.