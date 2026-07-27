3 Jaguars Impacted the Most By Cole Van Lanen's PUP Designation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the first day of training camp at the Miller Electric Center this week, they will be without one key face.

Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen was expectedly placed on the Active/PUP list on Sunday, alongside undrafted rookie Garrett DiGiorgio, as the Jaguars put final things in place for the first day of training camp.

We have already broken down what the injury news means for the Jaguars and Van Lanen , but what could it mean for other members of the roster moving into the opening days and weeks of training camp? We break it all down below for you.

Walker Little

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is the most obvious. As long as Van Lanen is not on the field for the Jaguars, Walker Little is set to be their left tackle. It is a role he has held many times before, such as at the start of the 2025 season before injuries forced him to miss time and opened the door for Van Lanen to get into a groove at left tackle. Little can play multiple spots on the line, but Van Lanen's injury has made his status at left tackle by far his most important place on the roster.

Whether Little actually starts games for the Jaguars at the start of the season remains to be seen. It is far too early to conclude whether he will be needed in Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns or beyond, because Van Lanen's place on the Active/PUP list does not eliminate him from playing in any games during the regular season. But what Van Lanen's status does mean is that Little will now open training camp as the Jaguars' top left tackle, and he will get plenty of reps with the No. 1 offense as a result of that.

Chuma Edoga

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chuma Edoga (55) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most interesting roster decision I believe the Jaguars are facing this training camp is with veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga. He wore a few different hats for the Jaguars last year, taking snaps at both guard and tackle and proving to be one of their top backup offensive linemen. But with the return of so many of last year's linemen and then the drafting of Emmanuel Pregnon, it is fair to say Edoga is on the bubble as training camp approaches.

With Van Lanen sidelined for the start of camp, though, that takes Edoga from the No. 10 offensive line spot to No. 9. Edoga could easily be the Jaguars' top swing tackle option until Van Lanen returns, providing depth behind Walker Little and Anton Harrison while still allowing Wyatt Milum to develop inside at guard for the majority of training camp.

Depending on how quickly Van Lanen gets back on the field, this could end up being Edoga's lifeline to a potential 53-man roster spot. Because once Van Lanen is back, it is hard to imagine Edoga being higher than the No. 10 spot due to the depth the Jaguars already have and the addition of Pregnon in the third-round. No matter how you look at it, Van Lanen's time away from the field is good news for Edoga's chances to be on the roster.

James Gladstone

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone talks to tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Van Lanen and DiGiorgio both set to start training camp on the sidelines, that makes me wonder if Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will turn his eyes toward the offensive line depth. We know what the Jaguars' top-nine healthy offensive linemen look like right now between Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Jonah Monhiem, Emmanuel Pregnon, Wyatt Milum, and Chuma Edoga. But behind them, the Jaguars could use some help.

That does not mean Gladstone and the Jaguars have to go find a starting-caliber offensive linemen off the street on the first day of training camp, of course. If they had to play a game tomorrow with this group of offensive linemen, they very easily could. But outside of their top options, the only other healthy linemen on the 90-man roster are Jerome Carvin, Trystan Colon, Ricky Lee, Kilian Zierer, and undrafted rookie Jimto Obidegwu.

Whether it is with a journeyman camp body or another undrafted free agent who the Jaguars had on their radar in April, Gladstone and the Jaguars could likely use another lineman for the start of camp. It would not be a pressing matter in terms of Week 1, but it might be needed to keep things on track until the Jaguars' injured linemen are healthy.