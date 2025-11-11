What the Travis Hunter Surgery Means for Jaguars' Season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' sliding season was dealt yet another blow on Tuesday, and we will see if this is the one that puts them down for the count.
The Jaguars officially lost Travis Hunter for the rest of the season on Tuesday, with the Jaguars announcing the injured Hunter underwent LCL surgery on his right knee and will not return to football activities for six months.
"Earlier today, Jaguars WR/DB Travis Hunter underwent successful surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee," the Jaguars said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to the knee, which Hunter injured during practice on Oct. 30. The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper and Jaguars team physician, Dr. Kevin Kaplan, in Dallas. Hunter, 22, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but is expected to return within six months to full football activities.
What the Hunter Injury Means
The Jaguars are losing several things with Hunter now sidelined for the rest of the season, which is the downside to Hunter playing two different roles on the team. Not only did the Jaguars just lose a key weapon on offense, but in the same blow they lost potentially their best cover corner.
With that in mind, this was all still true when the Jaguars first saw Hunter get injured 12 days ago. If Hunter had not been sidelined for the rest of the season, he would have likely only been able to be back for a game or a few more at most. It was never a four-week or short-term injury, so it is not as if the Jaguars' trajectory has changed all that much.
But the Jaguars, as things stand today, are in a precarious position in the AFC playoff picture. At 5-4 and hanging on to the No. 7 seed in the AFC by the skin of their teeth. They only have four teams left on the schedule with winning records, but the loss of Hunter vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos games will loom large.
The Jaguars have had a rough few days. Their entire season was called into question after their debacle of a loss to the Houston Texans, and now they will have to face must-win games weekly without the hope of a returning Hunter.
