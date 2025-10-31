Important Detail Emerges on Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars lost rookie receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to a knee injury this week, sidelining the No. 2 pick for, at minimum, the next four games and perhaps even beyond that.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen confirmed Friday that Hunter suffered a non-contact injury in Thursday's practice. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter offered a key insight into the exact nature of Hunter's injury.
Initial testing revealed that Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter’s ACL is intact, per source," Schefter reported on social media.
"Hunter is going through additional testing to determine the extent of the injury and how long he’ll be sidelined, and no answers are expected before next week. Hunter injured his knee during practice Thursday and was placed on IR today."
Hunter's Injury
Through seven games, Hunter has caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded 15 tackles and three pass breakups while at cornerback. It remains to be seen when, or if, Hunter can return in the 2025 season.
“That I don't know. We're still assessing. We haven't gotten all of the information. This all kind of got going last night when we got some information, so we're still waiting on further information to be able to determine how long it could be," Coen said when asked if Hunter would be able to return later in the season.
The Jaguars made the offseason's most aggressive move in April when they traded up to the No. 2 pick to select Hunter, dealing a second-round pick and a future first-round pick in the process. Hunter has shined at times at both wide receiver and cornerback, and it certainly seemed as if he was set to take on a larger role in the coming weeks.
“It's definitely not ideal timing, not that any injury is ever ideal timing," Coen said on Friday after announcing the injury. "But you got to believe his mental, the makeup, his general attitude towards life and how he handles dealing with specific situations. I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor to come back better than ever.”
