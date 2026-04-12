What the Travon Walker Deal Really Says About the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It was never any secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars had every intention of keeping former No. 1 pick Travon Walker in the fold. With that said, last week's deal did reveal something about the Jaguars.

With Walker signed to a four-year, $110 million deal last week, the Jaguars sent a clear and noticeable message to the rest of the locker room -- one that wil not soon be ignored.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Walker Message

When Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made Walker one of the highest-paid players in franchise history, he seemingly did so with little haste. This is not the regime that drafted Walker in 2022. Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen, and EVP Tony Boselli all first stepped into their roles last offseason, when Walker was in his fourth NFL season and off back-to-back 10+ sack seasons.

But it did not take long for the Jaguars' new regime to quickly identify Walker as a key building block for their new era. This was already the case before his wrist injury in Week 4 of the regular season, but the way Walker fought through that injury and a later knee injury made quite the impression on the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, the Jaguars did not take their time to keep Walker for years to come. Walker would have played on his fifth-year option this year, but the Jaguars signed him to his new deal before the offseason program even began. This tracks similar quick moves to keep cornerstone players on new deals, such as Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen.

Add in Montaric Brown getting rewarded for his efforts last season before he was ever able to actually speak to another team, and Gladstone and the Jaguars have sent the entire locker room a message. If they know you are an important piece, they will not let you leave.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This does not mean good players have not and will not leave the Jaguars. Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd each just signed big deals this offseason after standout 2025 performances. This isn't to take away from either of those players, but the Walker deal and all of the others like it make it clear that if the Jaguars truly thought they were irreplacable, then they would still be Jaguars.

It is hard to say how often this has been the case for the Jaguars in the past. They managed to retain some key players like Josh Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Tyson Campbell, and Evan Engram under the previous regime. The notable players that left (Calvin Ridley, Jawaan Taylor, Arden Key) proved to be overpaid in free-agency, and only Ridley is still with the team he signed with.,

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But this regime has, so far, earned the benefit of the doubt. It will be telling to see what happens in the wake of Etienne and Lloyd departing, but the fact Walker was never a question to get his deal says it loud and clear.

If the Jaguars want a player, they are going to move mountains to keep them in Jacksonville.