Why the Jaguars Must Remain Optimistic

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games in 2025, largely due to how much their defense improved and a more well-rounded head coach at the helm of their team. They may have come up short in the playoffs, but the fact that they were able to host one in the first place is a good sign for the future.

The NFL is such a volatile league that nobody ever truly knows when a team's championship window has opened and closed. However, I feel fairly confident in saying that under Liam Coen , the Jaguars will be back in the postseason and they will be atop the AFC South again. Why should the Jaguars and their fans be optimistic for next season?

Reasons for Optimism

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Vacchiano writes for FOX Sports, and he released his early power rankings after Super Bowl 60 had wrapped up. The Jaguars find themselves down three spots, but remain a top-ten team in the NFL in Vacchiano's eyes.

"They’ve been a sleeping and underachieving giant for years, and Liam Coen’s rookie year is only the beginning. Even if they don’t get 13 wins again, they’re not going to fade away anytime soon", said Vacchiano.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a lot of reasons why the Jaguars should be optimistic next season, and one of the biggest ones is Trevor Lawrence's continued development into an MVP-caliber quarterback. He had arguably his best season as a Jaguar under Coen in his first year as a head coach, and barring any major injury, should only grow under him in his second season with the team.

A big measure of success for them next season is if they're able to win their division in consecutive seasons, something they've never done before in franchise history. However, even if they can't make franchise history next season, their making the playoffs in any capacity will be a good sign that they're legit contenders under Coen's guidance.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if the Jaguars' cap situation doesn't look amazing for the upcoming free agency period, and they may see impactful players like Devin Lloyd leave their team, it doesn't mean there aren't pieces on their roster that are intriguing for next season.

It'll be interesting to see how Coen handles Travis Hunter in his sophomore season, especially considering how underwhelming he was on either side of the ball. The Jaguars are still a relatively young roster, and they aren't going anywhere. That much they've proved in Coen's first season as their head coach.

