Why 2026 Expectations for Jaguars' Travis Hunter Are Already So High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is set to be a big piece of the Jaguars' future. That much is obvious.

Hunter only played in seven games as a rookie and might not have had eye-popping numbers, but the Jaguars have big expectations for where he can take it from here. And while the expectations are high, so is the belief that Hunter won't face any trouble meeting them.

Hunter's Role

In a look from Pro Football Focus at the concern level for several top picks from last year's draft, including Hunter, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart, Hunter graded out quite well.

Hunter and Jeanty were the only two players to earn the label of low level of concern, and it is clear that the expectations for Hunter aren't just big inside Jacksonville -- they are big outside of it as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) signs autographs before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hunter was a unique prospect, given his two-way ability, and that was potentially a lot for a rookie head coach like Liam Coen to figure out. Hunter injured his LCL in the middle of the season, ending his rookie year after just seven games. His production wasn’t near his Heisman-level numbers at Colorado, but he did have some promising performances," PFF said.

They are correct. The Jaguars might not have won big games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs without big plays from Hunter. He was heating up at just the right time for the Jaguars before his injury, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The question now is what role Hunter will play moving forward, though Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has indicated that Hunter will see his role at cornerback grow. He will still play both sides of the ball to some extent, which means that the two-way expectations won't change.

"As a receiver, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a score, the bulk of those numbers coming in his last game against the Rams — eight receptions for 101 yards and the aforementioned touchdown," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to greet fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As a cornerback, he allowed just nine catches for 96 yards and no touchdowns for a 73.1 PFF coverage grade. Hunter looked like he was on his way to breaking out before he suffered the knee injury. Hunter’s recovery will be critical in determining his ability to take the next step forward, and his supporting cast should give him ample opportunity to do so."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.