3 Bold Predictions for Jaguars' Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing some critical decisions this offseason.

After the Jaguars went 13-4 in 2025 and won an AFC South title in the first year of the Liam Coen era, a new standard has been set in Duval. The Jaguars will enter 2026 as AFC South favorites and genuine Super Bowl contenders, but first they will need to hit all of the right buttons in the offseason.

So, how do we see the Jaguars' offseason playing out? We break it down below with three key predictions.

Jaguars Don't Trade BTJ

There will be plenty of projections that have Brian Thomas Jr. going elsewhere this offseason, but I am not buying it. Yes, Thomas and the Jaguars' new passing scheme were not exactly great fits for one another, but the Jaguars gain nothing by trading Thomas unless they can get a first-round pick in return.

Thomas brings a skill-set the Jaguars badly need on offense, and trading him would only make things more complicated for Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter. I don't think Brian Thomas Jr. is going anywhere.

Jaguars Extend Travon Walker

Travon Walker entered 2025 with seemingly the chance to earn a new deal before the year was over. The Jaguars made it clear how much the new regime valued Walker before they ever hit the practice field for a first time, but the Jaguars got through the season without striking a deal with the former No. 1 pick. Now, this makes sense because his fifth-year option meant they were in no rush, but it is still worth watching entering the offseason.

My prediction is that Walker is the big contract the Jaguars sign this offseason. I think the new Jaguars' regime is going to let plenty of players walk unless they are a building block, but I believe Walker is one of those. My prediction: five years, $140 million and $70 million guaranteed.

Jaguars Make Trades ... But Still Make 11 Picks

I would expect the Jaguars to be aggressive this offseason once again. The Jaguars certainly attacked free agency with some aggression, even if they didn't break the bank for a single player. They still spent money on upgrades, then made the Travis Hunter trade, and then made a number of other trades -- six to be exact.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone now has 11 draft picks to work with over the course of the offseason, including four picks in the top-100 of the 2026 NFL Draft. I think Gladstone will take advantage of his war chest of picks and make moves to improve the roster, while still making trades on draft day to allow the Jaguars to draft a high volume of players.

