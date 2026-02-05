Why Jaguars Are In Good Hands Moving Forward

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off one of the best seasons they have had in a while. Last season was a great season for the Jaguars and one that many did not see coming.

One year ago, the Jaguars hit the reset button and brought in a new head coach. That head coach was Liam Coen. At first, it looked like Coen was not going to take the job, but for the Jaguars, it was a no-brainer to not let Coen walk out of the building without making him the head coach for the second time.

The Jaguars and Coen got the deal done, and Coen got to work right away on making sure he puts the team in the best position to be successful.

Once Coen came in, he made it clear that he was here to win now, and he was not going to wait around a season or two to make things happen for the Jaguars. Coen wanted to come in and show that this team is ready and that this team is better than it has been in the past. And that is what Coen did last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen led the Jaguars to 13 wins, and the Jaguars won the AFC South. They were the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, and they will be building off that next season. Coen is in line to win coach of the year, and he has earned the right. Coen has delivered on his promises, and Coen knows that he now has expectations, and he is okay with that. Coen will look to get better next season, and he wants to be better for the Jaguars and take the franchise further than he did in year one.

Tony Khan on Liam Coen

"I think Liam Coen has come in and completely transformed the culture," said Tony Khan on The Rich Eisen Show. "He has been so fantastic for the team. And if I were to give one great example of what I was just saying, the huge importance of the team is the most important thing. But if I were to pull one player as a particular example, he [Coen] said he would get the best out of Trevor Lawrence, and he absolutely has."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think that is embodied in seeing Trevor Lawrence nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year and MVP. We are a team. 53 men plus a lot of great people in the organization to make it happen every week in the NFL."

