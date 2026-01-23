Why Cleveland Browns Are No Sleeper for Jaguars' Grant Udinski
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be watching the Cleveland Browns very closely over the next few days, but especially on Friday.
The Browns are set to host Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Friday to talk to him about their head coaching job, which likely won't end for another week or so. And based on all early expectations, Udinski doesn't seemlike just another interview for the Browns.
ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler made it clear when it came to Udinski and the Browns job on Friday: the interest from the Browns is more than real. While some coaches get interviews but don't ever seem like true candidates for jobs, that hasn't been the case for Udinski and the Browns. Instead, he looks like he is truly in the running alongside Nate Scheelhaase and Jim Schwartz.
Udinski was widely-liked and held in high regard in the Jaguars' building in 2025, and the Jaguars will be closely watching to see if Liam Coen has to replace an important member of his staff. Whether Udinski would be replaced by an internal promotion or an external hire, losing him would be quite the blow for the Jaguars.
And while Udinski has an interview with the Buffalo Bills later this week, it surely seems like the Browns are the biggest threat to the Jaguars being able to hold onto Udinski for another season.
Time will tell if they are able to. The only thing we do know, however, is the Jaguars' staff, front office and locker room will be rooting for Udinski to stay.
“He's helped me a lot. He's really unique. I've never really met anyone like him, the way he approaches the preparation process, the attention to detail, the game planning in general, the things that he thinks about, the conversations that we have throughout the whole week," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last month.
"It's a very, very detailed process and it seems like we don't leave—there's no stones that are left unturned in his approach with us in the QB room. And obviously Spence [QBs Coach Spener Whipple] as the QB coach, we're all kind of doing it together and the rest of the guys in there. So, there's a lot of hands in there that are helping, making it go. But obviously Grant is one of the big factors and he oversees it and he's done a great job really from our conversations back in the spring and his knowledge of the system.
