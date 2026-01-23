Why Cleveland Browns Are No Sleeper for Jaguars' Grant Udinski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be watching the Cleveland Browns very closely over the next few days, but especially on Friday.

The Browns are set to host Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Friday to talk to him about their head coaching job, which likely won't end for another week or so. And based on all early expectations, Udinski doesn't seemlike just another interview for the Browns.

Udinski and Cleveland

ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler made it clear when it came to Udinski and the Browns job on Friday: the interest from the Browns is more than real. While some coaches get interviews but don't ever seem like true candidates for jobs, that hasn't been the case for Udinski and the Browns. Instead, he looks like he is truly in the running alongside Nate Scheelhaase and Jim Schwartz.

Browns hosting Jaguars OC Grant Udinski today in Cleveland. Interest in Udinski is real. The expectation as of now is Cleveland goes into next week with the search and definitely wants to speak with Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase. But Udinski has his chance to impress in-person. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2026

Udinski was widely-liked and held in high regard in the Jaguars' building in 2025, and the Jaguars will be closely watching to see if Liam Coen has to replace an important member of his staff. Whether Udinski would be replaced by an internal promotion or an external hire, losing him would be quite the blow for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And while Udinski has an interview with the Buffalo Bills later this week, it surely seems like the Browns are the biggest threat to the Jaguars being able to hold onto Udinski for another season.

Time will tell if they are able to. The only thing we do know, however, is the Jaguars' staff, front office and locker room will be rooting for Udinski to stay.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts to a false start during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's helped me a lot. He's really unique. I've never really met anyone like him, the way he approaches the preparation process, the attention to detail, the game planning in general, the things that he thinks about, the conversations that we have throughout the whole week," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last month.

"It's a very, very detailed process and it seems like we don't leave—there's no stones that are left unturned in his approach with us in the QB room. And obviously Spence [QBs Coach Spener Whipple] as the QB coach, we're all kind of doing it together and the rest of the guys in there. So, there's a lot of hands in there that are helping, making it go. But obviously Grant is one of the big factors and he oversees it and he's done a great job really from our conversations back in the spring and his knowledge of the system.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.