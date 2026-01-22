Determining Whether Bills or Browns Are Bigger Threat to Poach Jaguars' Grant Udinski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The times, they are a-changin'.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a franchise that has had to deal with their staff being poached and picked apart by losing franchises hoping to replicate Jacksonville's success. Not for the last few decades at least.

But the emergence of offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has changed things for the Jaguars in a big way. Now, the Jaguars have multiple teams wanting to court each assistant to potentially be their next head coach.

So when it comes to Udinski, which team seems like a bigger threat to poach the Jaguars' offensive coordinator -- the Cleveland Browns or the Buffalo Bills?

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Udinski's Path

When it comes to Udinski, his rise is impossible to ignore. He received a bounty of offensive coordinator interviews last season and after just one season as a non-play-colling offensive coordinator has already received head coach interviews from two different teams. It is fair to say that even if Udinski stays, the Jaguars should be expected to lose him next offseason if they have a strong 2026.

But the allure of an NFL head coaching job is real. Only 32 such jobs even exist, and most coaches would give an arm and a leg to even have a chance to be in the running for a head job. While Udinski has his whole career ahead of him at 30, there is no arguing that sometimes it is better to strike when the iron is hot. Who is to gurantee he would ever get head coach nterest again?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That is why the Browns job seems to be the most dangerous. If you are looking just at which job is more attractive, it is clearly the Bills. Yes, they clearly have a management problem, and their owner/general manager press conference was an all-time disaster, but they also have Josh Allen at quarterback. The only other job with an MVP quarterback that is open is the Baltimore Ravens job with Lamar Jackson.

But the Bills surely seem like they are going to go with a coach with connections to Allen. Most of their candidates are guys who have coached for the Bills before, and Udinski is one of the rare exceptions. It seems more likely that job goes to Brian Daboll or Joe Brady.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That leaves the Browns. Yes, their quarterback situation is dire and their long history of losing is a red flag. But it sure seems like they want to let a young coach take the team into the future, and they feel more likely to offer Udinski the keys to their kingdom.

