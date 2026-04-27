Here’s Why Each of Jaguars’ Undrafted Free Agents Has Chance to Make Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added 18 undrafted free agents to their roster on Sunday. Now, they begin their journey to cracking the roster or practice squad.

The Jaguars have a long history of undrafted free agent hits, with names such as Corey Grant, Allen Hurns, James Robinson, Tre Herndon, Jarrod Wilson, and Andrew Wingard. Last season, the Jaguars got meaningful contributions from two undrafted free agents in defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, which of the Jaguars' 18 undrafted rookies can be next up, and what is the best-case scenario for each? We break it down below.

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (QB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The biggest name of the Jaguars' undrafted free agent class, Joey Aguilar joins the NFL after seven years spent in college, which started in 2019 at the City College of San Francisco. This took him to Diablo Valley Community College in 2020 and he then joined Appalachian State in 2023. After a short time with UCLA, he finished his college career with Tennessee in 2025, completing 67.3% of his passes for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns.

How he can make it: The chances of any quarterback other than Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens making the roster is slim, but Aguilar has more upside than Carter Bradley and very well could win the QB3 job. This would mean practice squad, but perhaps the occasional game day active.

Cal IDL T.J. Bollers

Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive lineman T.J. Bollers (88) reacts after a defensive play against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

T.J. Bollers enters the NFL after starting 12 games as a redshirt senior in 2025. The former Wisconsin Badger has special teams experience, blocking a kick in 2024 and then converting a first down on a fake punt attempt with a nine-yard gain in 2025.

How he can make it: The Jaguars do not have a ton of defensive tackle depth, though they have added two new names this month in Albert Regis and Ruke Orhorhoro. Matt Dickerson has a place too, but if the Jaguars want to carry six defensive tackles then Bollers will have the chance to impress.

Utah State WR Brady Boyd

Texas Tech's Brady Boyd runs with the ball during a spring football practice, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Utah State product who also spent time at Minnesota and Texas Tech, Brady Boyd caught 67 passes for 934 yards (13.9 ypc) and nine touchdowns during his career. This included eight touchdowns in 2025, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West honors

How he can make it: The Jaguars could have a battle for the WR6 spot. C.J. Williams has the inside edge after being drafted in the sixth-round, but Boyd is coming off a season with plenty of production.

South Dakota State WR Alex Bullock

South Dakota State Jackrabbits wide receiver Alex Bullock (84) catches the ball in the end zone during the game against the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex Bullock began his career at Nebraska before the 6-foot-2 wideout transferred to South Dakota State, where he produced three different 100-yard games. He recorded 71 catches for 936 yards and five touchdowns in his final season.

How he can make it: Any backup receiver who wants to make the Jaguars' roster will have to make an impact as a blocker and on special teams. If Bullock can do even of those, he could find his way to the practice squad.

Troy TE Ethan Conner

Clemson defensive back Ronan Hanafin (5) gets ready to tackle Troy Trojans tight end Ethan Conner (14) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan Conner was the first tight end in program history to earn All-Sun Belt honors after a solid 2025 season, and he has a fascinating story. He started his career at East Mississippi Community College as a goal-line rusher before being moved to wide receiver. He then transferred to Troy and has thrived at tight end since.

How he can make it: This will be tough due to the position he plays. The Jaguars drafted Nate Boerkircher with their first pick and then doubled-down with Tanner Koziol. Like Quintin Morris last year, Conner's best chance is to find a role on special teams and stick on the practice squad.

UCLA OL Garrett DiGiorgio

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA offensive lineman Garrett Digiorgio (OL19) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A four-year starter for UCLA, Garrett DiGiorgio has starting experience at both right guard and right tackle. The Jaguars have always placed an emphasis on versatility along the offensive line, and this is another example.

How he can make it: If the Jaguars see Cole Van Lanen miss any time, they will need some offensive tackle depth. It remains to be seen if DiGiorgio fits best inside or at tackle, but he could be an option.

Michigan State EDGE Quindarius Dunnigan

Michigan State's Quindarius Dunnigan celebrates a sack against Western Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A captain at Michigan State who transfered after five seasons at Middle Tennessee State, Dunnigan had 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and nine oass-breakups. He played over 1,500 snaps on defense over his college career.

How he can make it: If the Jaguars go heavy at defensive end, then Dunnigan is their type of player. He has a similar profile and set of traits to fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams and could serve as a backup plan for him.

Colorado CB Preston Hodge

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A cornerback who shared the field with Travis Hunter at Colorado, Preston Hodges becomes the third undrafted free agent in two years to sign with the Jaguars out of school. Hodge started 12 games last year, recording 13 pass breakups and one interception.

How he can make it: If the Jaguars carry six cornerbacks, then that is his path to finding a spot. The Jaguars have a scheme that lets corners make plays and a patient coaching staff. If he impresses, he will have a shot.

Cincinnati IDL Jalen Hunt

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jalen Hunt (90) reacts after sacking Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another nose tackle option, the former Michigan State defensive tackle missed 2024 due to injury but has plenty of experience otherwise. He can give them run-defense depth behind DaVon Hamilton.

How he can make it: This will be tough since the Jaguars drafted Albert Regis at No. 81 overall, but the Jaguars could carry six defensive tackles and give him an outside shot.

North Carolina State CB Devon Marshall

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One of the most productive defensive backs in the nation this past season, Devon Marshall has traits that would allow him to potentially play both cornerback spots as well as find a role on special teams as he develops.

How he can make it: I thought Marshall made sense as a late-round option for the Jaguars, so it was encouraging to see them land him as an undrafted free agent. If the Jaguars want to carry six cornerbacks, Marshall might be the best option to take the final spot.

Virgnia DB Devin Neal

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Daniel Blood (10) tries to pull in a Hail Mary in the final second of the game as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) and Virginia Cavaliers linebacker James Jackson breaks up the pass during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Virginia won 13-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A well-travelled safety who also played at Louisville and Baylor, Devin Neal was productive for Virginia and wasone of their leading tacklers.

How he can make it: The Jaguars love special teams demons, and Neal's ability to make tackles at a high clip make him a candidate.

North Texas OL Jimto Obidegwu

Sep 14, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A North Texas Mean Green helmet on the turf in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

An experienced tackle with reps at both right and left tackle in his career, Jimto Obidegwu is another big body for the Jaguars to add to the depth chart.

How he can make it: If the Jaguars need tackle depth, then perhaps Jimto Obidegwu will deserve consideration. He also has the size to play inside at guard.

Texas-Pemian Basin WR Ben Patterson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A 6-foot-5 receiver who has not missed a game in three years, Ben Patterson is the biggest current target in the Jaguars' receiver room.

How he can make it: Patterson's size is exactly why he could have a chance. But like all other receivers on this list, he will have to prove it on special teams.

Penn State WR Trebor Peña

Penn State wide receiver Trebor Peña talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A dependable play-maker during his college career, Trebor Peña was teammates with LeQuint Allen at Syracuse and could give the Jaguars an option to be a big-play option deep down the depth chart.

How he can make it: Trebor Peña is one of the most interesting names the Jaguars added and could have inside/outside potential. He will need to find a role on special teams to stick around, though.

Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball past the Duke Blue Devils defense for a touchdown during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A senior transfer to Virginia after a stellar career with North Carolina Central, he led the ACC in rushing last season and also made plays as a pass-catcher and even has special teams experience. He profiles similarly to DeeJay Dallas.

How he can make it: J'Mari Taylor was productive in the ACC last season and has a lot of traits the Jaguars seem to like at running back. Add in his special teams value and he could compete with DeeJay Dallas for a role as the RB4.

South Carolina EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) celebrates a sack against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

A senior starter for South Carolina, Bryan Thomas Jr. had a nose for the football and recroded three forced fumbles to go with his seven tacks. He finished his college career with 46 games played, recording 18.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

How he can make it: The Jaguars drafted two different defensive ends, but they did have two undrafted pass-rushers make the roster last year after strong camps. If he makes plays, he will not be ignored.

Vanderbilt OL Jordan White

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Jordan White (53) adjusts his helmet during the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Nicole Hester/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Named a captain during his final season at college, Jordan White has experience at both guard and center and also had a standout tenure with Liberty. He has the versatility the Jaguars have always placed an emphasis on in the past.

How he can make it: It will be tough to crack the roster at offensive line, especially after the selection of guard Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 84.

Montana WR Michael Wortham

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Michael Wortham (6) is pushed out of bounds by Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) during the first half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

A multipurpose player in college who had nearly 1,500 receiving yards, over 90 rushing yards, and a combined 28 offensive touchdowns, Michael Wortham was also an impact return man. He had 2,611 kickoff return yards in his career and also had punt return experience.

How he can make it: The Jaguars will likely want both Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten to tone it down as returners as their offensive roles increase in 2026. Wortham is an explosive sparkplug, and finding a role as a returner is feasible.