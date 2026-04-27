Here’s Why Each of Jaguars’ Undrafted Free Agents Has Chance to Make Roster
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added 18 undrafted free agents to their roster on Sunday. Now, they begin their journey to cracking the roster or practice squad.
The Jaguars have a long history of undrafted free agent hits, with names such as Corey Grant, Allen Hurns, James Robinson, Tre Herndon, Jarrod Wilson, and Andrew Wingard. Last season, the Jaguars got meaningful contributions from two undrafted free agents in defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green.
So, which of the Jaguars' 18 undrafted rookies can be next up, and what is the best-case scenario for each? We break it down below.
Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar
The biggest name of the Jaguars' undrafted free agent class, Joey Aguilar joins the NFL after seven years spent in college, which started in 2019 at the City College of San Francisco. This took him to Diablo Valley Community College in 2020 and he then joined Appalachian State in 2023. After a short time with UCLA, he finished his college career with Tennessee in 2025, completing 67.3% of his passes for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns.
How he can make it: The chances of any quarterback other than Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens making the roster is slim, but Aguilar has more upside than Carter Bradley and very well could win the QB3 job. This would mean practice squad, but perhaps the occasional game day active.
Cal IDL T.J. Bollers
T.J. Bollers enters the NFL after starting 12 games as a redshirt senior in 2025. The former Wisconsin Badger has special teams experience, blocking a kick in 2024 and then converting a first down on a fake punt attempt with a nine-yard gain in 2025.
How he can make it: The Jaguars do not have a ton of defensive tackle depth, though they have added two new names this month in Albert Regis and Ruke Orhorhoro. Matt Dickerson has a place too, but if the Jaguars want to carry six defensive tackles then Bollers will have the chance to impress.
Utah State WR Brady Boyd
A Utah State product who also spent time at Minnesota and Texas Tech, Brady Boyd caught 67 passes for 934 yards (13.9 ypc) and nine touchdowns during his career. This included eight touchdowns in 2025, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West honors
How he can make it: The Jaguars could have a battle for the WR6 spot. C.J. Williams has the inside edge after being drafted in the sixth-round, but Boyd is coming off a season with plenty of production.
South Dakota State WR Alex Bullock
Alex Bullock began his career at Nebraska before the 6-foot-2 wideout transferred to South Dakota State, where he produced three different 100-yard games. He recorded 71 catches for 936 yards and five touchdowns in his final season.
How he can make it: Any backup receiver who wants to make the Jaguars' roster will have to make an impact as a blocker and on special teams. If Bullock can do even of those, he could find his way to the practice squad.
Troy TE Ethan Conner
Ethan Conner was the first tight end in program history to earn All-Sun Belt honors after a solid 2025 season, and he has a fascinating story. He started his career at East Mississippi Community College as a goal-line rusher before being moved to wide receiver. He then transferred to Troy and has thrived at tight end since.
How he can make it: This will be tough due to the position he plays. The Jaguars drafted Nate Boerkircher with their first pick and then doubled-down with Tanner Koziol. Like Quintin Morris last year, Conner's best chance is to find a role on special teams and stick on the practice squad.
UCLA OL Garrett DiGiorgio
A four-year starter for UCLA, Garrett DiGiorgio has starting experience at both right guard and right tackle. The Jaguars have always placed an emphasis on versatility along the offensive line, and this is another example.
How he can make it: If the Jaguars see Cole Van Lanen miss any time, they will need some offensive tackle depth. It remains to be seen if DiGiorgio fits best inside or at tackle, but he could be an option.
Michigan State EDGE Quindarius Dunnigan
A captain at Michigan State who transfered after five seasons at Middle Tennessee State, Dunnigan had 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and nine oass-breakups. He played over 1,500 snaps on defense over his college career.
How he can make it: If the Jaguars go heavy at defensive end, then Dunnigan is their type of player. He has a similar profile and set of traits to fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams and could serve as a backup plan for him.
Colorado CB Preston Hodge
A cornerback who shared the field with Travis Hunter at Colorado, Preston Hodges becomes the third undrafted free agent in two years to sign with the Jaguars out of school. Hodge started 12 games last year, recording 13 pass breakups and one interception.
How he can make it: If the Jaguars carry six cornerbacks, then that is his path to finding a spot. The Jaguars have a scheme that lets corners make plays and a patient coaching staff. If he impresses, he will have a shot.
Cincinnati IDL Jalen Hunt
Another nose tackle option, the former Michigan State defensive tackle missed 2024 due to injury but has plenty of experience otherwise. He can give them run-defense depth behind DaVon Hamilton.
How he can make it: This will be tough since the Jaguars drafted Albert Regis at No. 81 overall, but the Jaguars could carry six defensive tackles and give him an outside shot.
North Carolina State CB Devon Marshall
One of the most productive defensive backs in the nation this past season, Devon Marshall has traits that would allow him to potentially play both cornerback spots as well as find a role on special teams as he develops.
How he can make it: I thought Marshall made sense as a late-round option for the Jaguars, so it was encouraging to see them land him as an undrafted free agent. If the Jaguars want to carry six cornerbacks, Marshall might be the best option to take the final spot.
Virgnia DB Devin Neal
A well-travelled safety who also played at Louisville and Baylor, Devin Neal was productive for Virginia and wasone of their leading tacklers.
How he can make it: The Jaguars love special teams demons, and Neal's ability to make tackles at a high clip make him a candidate.
North Texas OL Jimto Obidegwu
An experienced tackle with reps at both right and left tackle in his career, Jimto Obidegwu is another big body for the Jaguars to add to the depth chart.
How he can make it: If the Jaguars need tackle depth, then perhaps Jimto Obidegwu will deserve consideration. He also has the size to play inside at guard.
Texas-Pemian Basin WR Ben Patterson
A 6-foot-5 receiver who has not missed a game in three years, Ben Patterson is the biggest current target in the Jaguars' receiver room.
How he can make it: Patterson's size is exactly why he could have a chance. But like all other receivers on this list, he will have to prove it on special teams.
Penn State WR Trebor Peña
A dependable play-maker during his college career, Trebor Peña was teammates with LeQuint Allen at Syracuse and could give the Jaguars an option to be a big-play option deep down the depth chart.
How he can make it: Trebor Peña is one of the most interesting names the Jaguars added and could have inside/outside potential. He will need to find a role on special teams to stick around, though.
Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor
A senior transfer to Virginia after a stellar career with North Carolina Central, he led the ACC in rushing last season and also made plays as a pass-catcher and even has special teams experience. He profiles similarly to DeeJay Dallas.
How he can make it: J'Mari Taylor was productive in the ACC last season and has a lot of traits the Jaguars seem to like at running back. Add in his special teams value and he could compete with DeeJay Dallas for a role as the RB4.
South Carolina EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.
A senior starter for South Carolina, Bryan Thomas Jr. had a nose for the football and recroded three forced fumbles to go with his seven tacks. He finished his college career with 46 games played, recording 18.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
How he can make it: The Jaguars drafted two different defensive ends, but they did have two undrafted pass-rushers make the roster last year after strong camps. If he makes plays, he will not be ignored.
Vanderbilt OL Jordan White
Named a captain during his final season at college, Jordan White has experience at both guard and center and also had a standout tenure with Liberty. He has the versatility the Jaguars have always placed an emphasis on in the past.
How he can make it: It will be tough to crack the roster at offensive line, especially after the selection of guard Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 84.
Montana WR Michael Wortham
A multipurpose player in college who had nearly 1,500 receiving yards, over 90 rushing yards, and a combined 28 offensive touchdowns, Michael Wortham was also an impact return man. He had 2,611 kickoff return yards in his career and also had punt return experience.
How he can make it: The Jaguars will likely want both Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten to tone it down as returners as their offensive roles increase in 2026. Wortham is an explosive sparkplug, and finding a role as a returner is feasible.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley