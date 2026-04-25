Jaguars UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars ended up making 10 picks over the last two days, adding multiple players at tight end, wide receiver, and defensive end. Along the way, the Jaguars also added a safety, an offensive guard, a nose tackle, and a linebacker.
Now the next step for Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his front office is to attack undrafted free agency. We saw the Jaguars have two success stories via undrafted free agency last season in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, and now they will be looking for the next gems.
With that in mind, join us as we take a dive into the Jaguars' 2026 undrafted free agent class. Make sure you bookmark thispage as we update each signing along the way.
UDFA Tracker
Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar
The first name to be connected to the Jaguars thus far is Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, who is reportedly expected to sign with the team according to Aaron Wilson.
A seventh-year senior who will be 25 as a rookie, Aguilar started 13 games for Tennessee last season and completed 67.3% of his passes for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Jaguars seemed primed to find a QB3 candidate at some point in the draft process, and Aguilar seems to fit that bill.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked about his work on this year's quarterback class following Day 2 of the draft, and Coen made it clear that it was not at the top of the team's priority list -- as would be expected after a stellar season from Trevor Lawrence.
"Yeah, not many in depth by any means. Probably blanked a few of those guys and was able to obviously see them in a lot of other films, other players' films, but not necessarily a huge deep dive into the top picks of this draft. I've watched Simpson (Alabama QB Ty Simpson), I've watched a little bit of Mendoza," Coen said.
"I recruited Mendoza coming out when I was at Kentucky and he was at Cal, so I had some familiarity with him. Liked Simpson, obviously Carson (University of Miami QB Carson Beck) a little bit, as well -- Probably not as much as a year that we would be looking at taking a quarterback. But not much right now.
Now, we will take a look at who the Jaguars will target next ...
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley