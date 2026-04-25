Jaguars UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended up making 10 picks over the last two days, adding multiple players at tight end, wide receiver, and defensive end. Along the way, the Jaguars also added a safety, an offensive guard, a nose tackle, and a linebacker.

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now the next step for Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his front office is to attack undrafted free agency. We saw the Jaguars have two success stories via undrafted free agency last season in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, and now they will be looking for the next gems.

With that in mind, join us as we take a dive into the Jaguars' 2026 undrafted free agent class. Make sure you bookmark thispage as we update each signing along the way.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UDFA Tracker

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) keeps his hands warm during warm-ups at the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first name to be connected to the Jaguars thus far is Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, who is reportedly expected to sign with the team according to Aaron Wilson.

A seventh-year senior who will be 25 as a rookie, Aguilar started 13 games for Tennessee last season and completed 67.3% of his passes for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Jaguars seemed primed to find a QB3 candidate at some point in the draft process, and Aguilar seems to fit that bill.

#Jaguars expected to sign Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 25, 2026

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked about his work on this year's quarterback class following Day 2 of the draft, and Coen made it clear that it was not at the top of the team's priority list -- as would be expected after a stellar season from Trevor Lawrence.

"Yeah, not many in depth by any means. Probably blanked a few of those guys and was able to obviously see them in a lot of other films, other players' films, but not necessarily a huge deep dive into the top picks of this draft. I've watched Simpson (Alabama QB Ty Simpson), I've watched a little bit of Mendoza," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talked about the upcoming NFL draft during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I recruited Mendoza coming out when I was at Kentucky and he was at Cal, so I had some familiarity with him. Liked Simpson, obviously Carson (University of Miami QB Carson Beck) a little bit, as well -- Probably not as much as a year that we would be looking at taking a quarterback. But not much right now.

Now, we will take a look at who the Jaguars will target next ...