Jaguars' Defense Already Catching Important Break vs. Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for another big game in Week 15. No matter the opponent, each week matters for a Jaguars team pushing for an AFC South title and a playoff spot.

For the Jaguars this week, that means honing in on the New York Jets. And as things look today, the Jets have some question marks entering the matchup.

Jets QB Issues

The Jaguars have seen their own quarterback take big steps in recent weeks with the emergence of Trevor Lawrence. The Jets, meanwhile, have a much different situation at quarterback due to injuries to veteran quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields. As a result, undrafted quarterback Brady Cook is taking first-team reps early in the week.

Cook stepped in for the Jets last week after Taylor was injured during the contest; Fields did not play due to injury. Cook finished 14-of-30 for 163 yards and two interceptions during the 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) looks to pass the ball during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering Cook's level of inexperience compared to both Taylor and Fields, this seems like it would be an ideal matchup for a Jaguars defense that has surged during the team's four-game winning streak and 5-1 run since their bye week.

But the Jaguars know they can not overlook anyone. They should have been keenly taught that lesson during their 5-4 start, with half of their losses this season coming at the hands of backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Davis Mills.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With that said, Browning and Mills are both experienced quarterbacks. If Cook starts for the Jets, he will be making his first career start while on the road against a red-hot Jaguars' defense.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has done a good job of not letting his team overlook any opponent during the week. They have focused on their "one week at a time" mentality, and the Jets' quarterback situation is the next test.

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“Yeah, there are definitely things you take a look at from the past, and with all three of those quarterbacks that you have to be kind of prepared for. So, all three of them are a little bit different in their own way, but also from what they're trying to do offensively, coming from Detroit, they want to be able to run the football, be physical. So, I think that that's where it really starts for those guys and whoever's playing quarterback, we’ve just got to make sure that we're prepared for.”

