Surprising Team Named as Best New Fit for Devin Lloyd

Going into free agency, Devin Lloyd just gave his representation another major selling point to try to make him as much money as possible on his next contract. With T.J. Watt unable to go due to injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars' star linebacker was named as his replacement for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl.



He certainly deserves it. The Jaguars and their fans are thrilled to see Lloyd recognized for his excellence, but it's also a painful reminder that this team might not have the cap space necessary to bring him back next season. Jacksonville is strapped for cash as it is, which is a big reason why General Manager James Gladstone elected not to pick up his fifth-year option in the first place. Had they known how he would go on to perform in 2025, it would have been a no-brainer, though.



Devin Lloyd would be an instant upgrade

In the 2025 NFL season, Devin Lloyd became everything the Jacksonville Jaguars hoped he would be when they originally selected him with their 27th-overall pick back in the 2022 draft. He was the driving force in the middle of their defense, a key factor in why they were the No. 1 run-stopping unit in the league, and second in the league in interceptions with five.

He proved this season that he has a unique blend of physicality and athleticism that makes him a force at linebacker, equally capable of shutting down opposing ground games, dropping back into coverage, and making plays on the ball, against the rush and the pass.

There's no shortage of teams that could use his services in their front seven. Pro Football Focus's Mason Cameron believes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should shell out big in free agency to try to get him to move to Florida's west coast:



On Devin Lloyd's interception..

With every motion, Lloyd's responsibility changed.. there were 2... and by the last one he didnt have anyone in the backfield so he just watched the QB's eyes and knew exactly where the receiver was. Campanile has Lloyd playing out of his mind. pic.twitter.com/L7tboJjt7R — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 8, 2025

"The Jaguars opted against picking up Devin Lloyd’s fifth-year option last offseason, to which he responded by producing his best season yet, earning second-team All-Pro honors. The 27-year-old posted the second-highest PFF overall grade (89.1) among qualifying linebackers during the regular season, finishing as the only linebacker with an 80.0-plus PFF grade in run defense (83.2), coverage (81.1) and pass rushing (82.2)."

"The Buccaneers struggled mightily at the linebacker position this season, with the unit as a whole ranking 28th in PFF overall grade. Lavonte David is weighing retirement, and SirVocea Dennis ranked 90th out of 94 qualifying linebackers in PFF coverage grade (30.5) this past season, so upgrading the position with Lloyd would be an immediate boost."

