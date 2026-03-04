One Player the Jaguars Can't Forget About This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of questions in front of them as they gear up for the offseason. Several of them happen to be at cornerback.

Travis Hunter can be expected to play a bigger role at cornerback this season after spending a larger chunk of his time on offense as a rookie. Then there is the question of whether the Jaguars should re-sign free agent cornerbacks Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome.

For the Jaguars to properly answer their cornerback questions this offseason, though, it is important for the Jaguars to not forget one key piece: Jarrian Jones.

Jones' Value

The Jaguars could have to add multiple cornerbacks this offseason ... or they could have to add just one starter. There are different paths the Jaguars can go down when it comes to the cornerback spot, but Jones played so well last season that the Jaguars have to keep him in mind when it comes to putting together their defense this offseason.

Jones played both outside and in the slot for the Jaguars last year, stepping up early in the season when Montaric Brown dealt with injuries and then later in the year when the Jaguars needed him to step in for Jourdan Lewis. And in the process, Jones made defining plays in massive games down the stretch, such as in wins against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

As a result of his play last season, the Jaguars need to move forward with the idea of Jones as a starter and key piece of their defense. This doesn't mean the Jaguars can't still add to the position, but Jones had the type of season that can't be ignored when determining long-term plans and the big picture.

Jones, who has appeared in all 34 regular-season games since being drafted with the No. 96 pick in the 2024 draft, recorded 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and eight pass deflections in 2025. He did this while not playing a big role for a sizable chunk of the season, too. As a result of his strong season, Jones was Pro Football Focus' No. 14-ranked cornerback.

"Not yet a household name, Jones is starting to build a strong profile and find recognition for his ability to lock down the slot," PFF said.

"Although he played sparingly through the first half of the season, he was lights-out from Week 9 onward, earning the seventh-highest PFF overall grade among cornerbacks (80.2). Much of that stems from his coverage metrics out of the slot, where he earned an 87.5 PFF coverage grade, making him one of just three players to exceed 83.0."

Jones has a bright future in Jacksonville; something that has been proven time and time again since he was drafted. Now, they have to take the next step and ensure they remember it this offseason.

