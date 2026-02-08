Jaguars-Bears Matchup Gets Boost With Press Taylor Promotion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 matchup with the Chicago Bears was already interesting.

But on Sunday, another layer was added to the future battle as the Bears and head coach Ben Johnson promoted passing game coordinator Press Taylor to offensive coordinator, a major step up for the former Jaguars coordinator.

The #Bears are promoting passing game coordinator Press Taylor to offensive coordinator, giving coach Ben Johnson a new top lieutenant, per The Insiders.



Taylor was an OC with the #Jaguars until 2024 before working with Johnson. With Declan Doyle in Baltimore, Taylor is the OC. pic.twitter.com/vWlEr6G8qA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Taylor's Promotion

Taylor's hiring by Chicago was always closely connected to his Jacksonville departure, so it is only natural that he is set to face the Jaguars in the same year he returns as a coordinator. The former top lieutenant for Doug Pederson, Taylor joined Johnson's staff last year as passing game coordinator. Coincidentally, the Jaguars also hired former Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as their own passing game coordinator.

Taylor played a critical role for the Jaguars from 2022 through the 2024 season. Brought by Pederson after their shared stint and Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles, Taylor was named Pederson's offensive coordinator when he took the Jaguars job. As a result, Taylor became a critical piece in the development of Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars saw massive highs in the first 1,5 seasons of the Pederson era, going 9-8 and winning the AFC South in 2022 and then staring 8-3 in 2023. Injuries and losses piled up to end the 2023 season, and Pederson was fired after a 4-13 mark in 2024.

After calling plays for the Jaguars for multiple years, Taylor is the play-caller Lawrence still has the most regular and post-season experience with. And while Johnson will be the one calling the plays for the Bears, this doesn't take away from the added layer of intrigue and storyline that Taylor's promotion brings to the Jaguars-Bears clash for next season.

Oct 17, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor during press conference at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It isn't just Taylor that makes it fascinating, of course. Johnson interviewed virtually with the Jaguars for their head coaching role before taking the Bears job, leading to the Jaguars landing Liam Coen. Johnson and Coen each led their franchises to stellar turnaround seasons, becoming Coach of the Year finalists in the process.

Coen and Johnson entering a play-calling chess match will be fascinating to watch, and both Taylor and Waldron will play critical roles in the lead up to the game. Then, of course, there is the second battle between Caleb Williams and Larence. Williams and the Bears won the first entry into their history together back in 2024. Now, we will see what round two looks like.

