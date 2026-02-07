Ranking Jaguars' 2026 Opponents from Easiest to Hardest
Jacksonville, Fla.-- We don't know a lot about the 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars. Not yet.
There is still a month and some change until the Jaguars embark on free agency alongside the rest of the NFL. Then there is the NFL Draft, in which the Jaguars currently hold 11 picks -- including four in the top-100.
But we know the primary structure of the Jaguars and most of their 2026 opponents. Liam Coen will be the head coach, Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski will be the coordinators, Trevor Lawrence will be the quarterback, and so forth.
So with all of that in mind, here are our early thoughts on how the Jaguars match up with their 2026 opponents, ranking the current iterations of the teams from easiest to hardest.
Cleveland Browns
This will be a narrative-heavy game with Travis Hunter and Mason Graham, so buckle up. The Browns will have a rookie head coach and who knows who their quarterback will be. Future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett will be on the other side, though.
Washington Commanders
2025 was bizarre for the Washington Commanders, and I think Dan Quinn enters 2026 on the hot seat and ends up out of a head coaching job. Jayden Daniels is talented, but they have an aging roster and unproven coaching staff beyond Quinn.
New York Giants
John Harbaugh is leading the New York Giants now. He is good! I am still skeptical that Jaxson Dart is, while I am not so skeptical that Matt Nagy is not.
Tennessee Titans
I am however bullish on Cam Ward. I am a big fan of his talent and think he can build off his rookie year, even if I think the Saleh/Daboll combo is just OK. They could be flipped with the next team in terms of how close they are.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike McCarthy is a solid head coach despite the reaction to his hire, but the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a quarterback. They have solid playmakers at other spots, though. I like how the Jaguars will matchup on both sides of the ball here.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals always have bizarre games. Joe Burrow has barely played against the Jaguars since 2021, missing their 2023 meeting and then getting injured early in 2025. Any team with Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins can be tough, even if Zac Taylor seems to be entering the season on shaky ground.
Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen's Colts end up right around the middle, which has been the story of his regime. The Colts have been OK under his watch. Great at times, fleeting at others. What they haven't done is defeated the Jaguars very often. The Jaguars are 5-1 vs. Steichen's Colts, and the lone loss was in overtime against a Mac Jones-led offense in Doug Pederson's final game.
Baltimore Ravens
It still remains to be seen how effective Jesse Minter is as a head coach, but Liam Coen has typically performed well against his defense's in the past. With that said, any game against a Lamar Jackson-led team is a tall task.
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is my pick for the most underrated quarterback in the NFL, and it is hard for their defense not to be better compared to their 2025 version. Their wide receivers could be a tough draw for a Jaguars' secondary that still has some questions.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson should be even better in Year 2, and I also expect the Chicago Bears to have a better roster this time around. This will be a fascinating chess match between two of the best quarterback/head coach duos in the entire NFL.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are a bit of a circus right now, but for the most part they have always won regardless. This will be a fascinating test for Liam Coen against arguably the best defensive coordinator in all of football.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have a ton of questions on offense, but very few on defense. DeMeco Ryans has never had a bad Texans team and the defense has gotten better each and every season, and it is hard to imagine that will change.
Denver Broncos
The Jaguars got the best of the Broncos in Denver last season and now the Jaguars will face the Broncos yet again in Dever next season. The Jaguars have the quarterback advantage heading into this, but Denver is retaining all of its core pieces.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl for a reason this weekend. The duo of Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye will be a great measuring stick for the Jaguars entering 2026, regardless of whether New England wins the Lombardi.
