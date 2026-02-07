Ranking Jaguars' 2026 Opponents from Easiest to Hardest

Jacksonville, Fla.-- We don't know a lot about the 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars. Not yet.

There is still a month and some change until the Jaguars embark on free agency alongside the rest of the NFL. Then there is the NFL Draft, in which the Jaguars currently hold 11 picks -- including four in the top-100.

But we know the primary structure of the Jaguars and most of their 2026 opponents. Liam Coen will be the head coach, Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski will be the coordinators, Trevor Lawrence will be the quarterback, and so forth.

So with all of that in mind, here are our early thoughts on how the Jaguars match up with their 2026 opponents, ranking the current iterations of the teams from easiest to hardest.

Cleveland Browns

Todd Monken, new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, smiles as he talks about Myles Garrett during his introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be a narrative-heavy game with Travis Hunter and Mason Graham, so buckle up. The Browns will have a rookie head coach and who knows who their quarterback will be. Future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett will be on the other side, though.

Washington Commanders

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to his players in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

2025 was bizarre for the Washington Commanders, and I think Dan Quinn enters 2026 on the hot seat and ends up out of a head coaching job. Jayden Daniels is talented, but they have an aging roster and unproven coaching staff beyond Quinn.

New York Giants

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh is leading the New York Giants now. He is good! I am still skeptical that Jaxson Dart is, while I am not so skeptical that Matt Nagy is not.

Tennessee Titans

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

I am however bullish on Cam Ward. I am a big fan of his talent and think he can build off his rookie year, even if I think the Saleh/Daboll combo is just OK. They could be flipped with the next team in terms of how close they are.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mike McCarthy is a solid head coach despite the reaction to his hire, but the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a quarterback. They have solid playmakers at other spots, though. I like how the Jaguars will matchup on both sides of the ball here.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals always have bizarre games. Joe Burrow has barely played against the Jaguars since 2021, missing their 2023 meeting and then getting injured early in 2025. Any team with Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins can be tough, even if Zac Taylor seems to be entering the season on shaky ground.

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hugs Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (hc) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shane Steichen's Colts end up right around the middle, which has been the story of his regime. The Colts have been OK under his watch. Great at times, fleeting at others. What they haven't done is defeated the Jaguars very often. The Jaguars are 5-1 vs. Steichen's Colts, and the lone loss was in overtime against a Mac Jones-led offense in Doug Pederson's final game.

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Jesse Minter at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

It still remains to be seen how effective Jesse Minter is as a head coach, but Liam Coen has typically performed well against his defense's in the past. With that said, any game against a Lamar Jackson-led team is a tall task.

Dallas Cowboys

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott is my pick for the most underrated quarterback in the NFL, and it is hard for their defense not to be better compared to their 2025 version. Their wide receivers could be a tough draw for a Jaguars' secondary that still has some questions.

Chicago Bears

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls the snap count from shotgun formation against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson should be even better in Year 2, and I also expect the Chicago Bears to have a better roster this time around. This will be a fascinating chess match between two of the best quarterback/head coach duos in the entire NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio walks onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles are a bit of a circus right now, but for the most part they have always won regardless. This will be a fascinating test for Liam Coen against arguably the best defensive coordinator in all of football.

Houston Texans

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans have a ton of questions on offense, but very few on defense. DeMeco Ryans has never had a bad Texans team and the defense has gotten better each and every season, and it is hard to imagine that will change.

Denver Broncos

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars got the best of the Broncos in Denver last season and now the Jaguars will face the Broncos yet again in Dever next season. The Jaguars have the quarterback advantage heading into this, but Denver is retaining all of its core pieces.

New England Patriots

Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl for a reason this weekend. The duo of Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye will be a great measuring stick for the Jaguars entering 2026, regardless of whether New England wins the Lombardi.

