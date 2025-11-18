Why the Liam Coen Era is Off to a Stellar Start
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a strong start under head coach Liam Coen, with Coen getting to six wins long before Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, or Doug Pederson ever did.
Jaguars players detailed the value of Coen this week. Read what they said below.
Q: On practicing with the first team offense and seeing Head Coach Liam Coen’s creativity?
DE Danny Striggow: “Yeah, definitely. There's some plays that we see and we're like, ‘Ah, I haven't seen that one before.’ It's cool to see it in practice and then you go watch the offense during the game and they run the same play and it works really well and you're like, ‘Oh, okay. I see what's unfolding now.’ But yeah, it's awesome to be able to go up against those guys in practice every day.
Obviously, it makes us better on the show team, but also, it's cool just to see them practicing that stuff. They're tuned into the details and everything, and then you go see them execute it on Sundays. It really shows how locked in those guys are, the coaching staff, the players, everybody that's part of the execution of that. It's cool to see those things unfold on Sundays.”
Q: On Coen’s reliability with the players?
WR Tim Patrick: “He's probably the most relatable head coach I've ever had, so I would put him up there.”
Q: On why Coen is the most relatable coach he’s had?
Patrick: “I had [Lions Head Coach] Dan Campbell. It's hard not to be intimidated by him. I had [former Broncos Head Coach] Vic Fangio, I'm pretty sure he's in his seventies. I had [former Broncos Head Coach] Vance Joseph, I've had [former Broncos Head Coach] Nathaniel Hackett, I had [Broncos Head Coach] Sean Payton and out of all those guys Liam was the most relatable.
I don't know. I feel like just probably because we're not too far off age wise. He's a player's coach, but he knows when to be tough at the same time.”
