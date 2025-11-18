Jaguar Report

Why the Liam Coen Era is Off to a Stellar Start

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we take a look at why head coach Liam Coen looks like a slam-dunk hire thus far.

John Shipley

Carolina Panthers head coach Liam Coen holds his hand over his heart during the national anthem at an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Carolina Panthers head coach Liam Coen holds his hand over his heart during the national anthem at an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a strong start under head coach Liam Coen, with Coen getting to six wins long before Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, or Doug Pederson ever did.

We discuss the early success of the Coen era thus far in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

To watch today's episode, view below.

Jaguars players detailed the value of Coen this week. Read what they said below.

Q: On practicing with the first team offense and seeing Head Coach Liam Coen’s creativity?

DE Danny Striggow: “Yeah, definitely. There's some plays that we see and we're like, ‘Ah, I haven't seen that one before.’ It's cool to see it in practice and then you go watch the offense during the game and they run the same play and it works really well and you're like, ‘Oh, okay. I see what's unfolding now.’ But yeah, it's awesome to be able to go up against those guys in practice every day.

Obviously, it makes us better on the show team, but also, it's cool just to see them practicing that stuff. They're tuned into the details and everything, and then you go see them execute it on Sundays. It really shows how locked in those guys are, the coaching staff, the players, everybody that's part of the execution of that. It's cool to see those things unfold on Sundays.”

Q: On Coen’s reliability with the players?

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts to having to take a timeout after a bobbled play during the third fourth in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Tim Patrick: “He's probably the most relatable head coach I've ever had, so I would put him up there.”

Q: On why Coen is the most relatable coach he’s had?

nf
Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts following a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Patrick: “I had [Lions Head Coach] Dan Campbell. It's hard not to be intimidated by him. I had [former Broncos Head Coach] Vic Fangio, I'm pretty sure he's in his seventies. I had [former Broncos Head Coach] Vance Joseph, I've had [former Broncos Head Coach] Nathaniel Hackett, I had [Broncos Head Coach] Sean Payton and out of all those guys Liam was the most relatable.

I don't know. I feel like just probably because we're not too far off age wise. He's a player's coach, but he knows when to be tough at the same time.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.