What the Jaguars Have To Be Aware of in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars head into free agency with a pretty sizable problem on their hands. They are a relatively young roster heading into next season with a head coach who killed it in his first season with the team. However, they are in the negatives when it comes to their cap space situation.

Liam Coen is faced with having to make tough decisions on which free agents bring back and which ones to let walk. How they handle free agency will largely dictate their success next season. They've never won their division in consecutive seasons before, so Coen can make history if he handles this period well. What's something they have to keep in mind as they navigate free agency?

Star on the Move

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the projected highest-paid players by position in the upcoming free agency. The Jaguars have enjoyed the production of Devin Lloyd ever since he was drafted, but they may be forced to say goodbye to their former first-round pick because his contract extension may be too much for them to handle.

"The former first-round pick posted above a 75.0 PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons, culminating in a 2025 campaign where he produced a career-best 89.1 mark, the second-highest among qualifying linebackers", said Cameron.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Cameron predicts that Lloyd will receive a three-year contract extension worth $48 million. That's a price range the Jaguars can't afford, which is a shame after he had the best season in his career in 2025. He had five interceptions, one touchdown, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

"The second-team All-Pro stood out as the only linebacker to earn an 80.0-plus grade as a run defender, pass rusher, and in coverage. As a multifaceted piece to build a defense around, there will be no shortage of offers for his services, likely driving up the price".

Devin Lloyd picks off Daniel Jones!



INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/RzCu0LYCZ8 — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

Lloyd is such a versatile player who can impact an offense on all three levels, so many teams need a player like him on their defense. I'm sure Lloyd would love to continue his career with the Jaguars, but at the end of the day, the NFL is a business.

Losing him means that either Ventrell Miller will have to step up in his third season with the team, or they draft a young inside linebacker in the later rounds of the draft and hope their scouting department found them a gem in the rough.

