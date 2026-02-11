Why Jaguars Should Consider a Run at Kenneth Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars made it clear, they want to get better this offseason. The Jaguars want to be better because they know that they have a Super Bowl window that they opened up last season. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have expressed since the day they got here that they wanted to get this franchise in the right direction by winning. They did that last season with having a great season, and now they know they want more.

Coen and Gladstone will get together once again this offseason to see what this team needs on the roster and how they will get that. One thing they want to do is improve from top to bottom. They have a young team, but they will all be better next season because they are more experienced, and the journey of the season they had a year ago will help them a lot. This is a team that knows they have the right people in the building, and now they will go all in this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A position that is not getting talked about enough for the Jaguars this offseason is the running back position. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is a free agent this offseason, and he had a great season last year. If they do not re-sign him, they could look at other free-agent running backs. One of them is Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. Walker is coming off a good season, and his playoff run is going to get a lot of teams calling.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports ranked the Jaguars as the No. 2 landing spot for Walker.

2. Jaguars

The Jaguars have an impending free agent running back coming off a breakout as well in Travis Etienne Jr. Should he not return to Jacksonville, Walker could emerge as a suitable replacement. The Jaguars jumped to 13-4 this season, their first under Liam Coen, who loves using multiple backs. He did so in Jacksonville in 2025 and previously in Tampa Bay.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Walker would add serious explosiveness to the attack. He ranked seventh in explosive rush rate among 52 players with at least 100 carries this season; Etienne ranked 41st. Rookie Bhayshul Tuten didn't have enough carries to qualify, but if he had, he would have ranked 49th.

Walker doesn't have to be a terrific pass catcher or blocker. Tuten can handle the former, and fellow 2025 rookie LeQuint Allen can handle the latter. It could be a strong match between a creative play caller and a talented running back.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

