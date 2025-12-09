Why Jaguars' Parker Washington Did Not Play vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer and closer to full-strength as they make their AFC South push, but there is one player they are still waiting to get back.

Jaguars third-year wide receiver Parker Washington missed Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the reason he did not return to the field on Monday.

Washington's Status

“No, like you guys saw, he was out there a little bit throughout the week. It was just a matter of Friday, Saturday wasn't quite ready to go, so I think we'll get a better beat on it on Wednesday when we get out there a little bit," Coen said.

Washington did not practice last Wednesday after sustaining his injury in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, though he did return on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday. The Jaguars still managed to have an explosive game against the Colts as a passing offense, and veteran receiver Tim Patrick stepped up in a big way.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

But the Jaguars have little margin for error in the AFC South race moving forward, and they will need Washington back healthy to ensure they are at full strength as an offense. While it did not happen last week, the fact that he was at least on the practice field during the week was a sign that his return should not be too far into the future.

"You look at these games down the stretch are, like I mentioned the other day, limited options, limited opportunities," Coen said last Friday. "And even though we see these guys again, I definitely think there's a heightened sense of awareness. You want to go play, you want to compete in games like this, ultimately, so we'll see. We’ve got to make sure that we're doing right by those guys and what's best for our team, though.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' next battle will be against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium, and time will tell if Washington is back on the field for the Jaguars' important home game. If he is, then the Jaguars will have taken one step closer to being 100% healthy as they make a push to win the AFC South and fend fof the Texans.

Washington was evidently not close to returning last week against the Colts, but we should find out more this week about his status moving forward.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.