How Travon Walker's Return Boosted the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There are few players as important to what the Jacksonville Jaguars do on defense as defensive end Travon Walker, and Week 14 proved it.

Walker made his return after missing the Jaguars' last two games, and he served as a big boost to the Jaguars' defensive front in a romp of the Colts. While he was clearly not 100%, Walker's return said plenty about his importance.

Walker's Return

After a knee injury pushed Walker to the sidelines for two weeks, Walker made sure he attacked his recovery to ensure he would be back for the Jaguars' pivotal AFC South clash against the Colts. And in his return, Walker surely made his impact known as both a pass-rusher and against the Colts' strong running game.

"Very proud of Travon. I know he's been chomping at the bit to get back out there and go put it on tape. That's what he's been trying to go do," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Sunday after the win. "He stayed consistent. He worked his tail off from a rehab standpoint and was able to go out there and make a difference for us today. He's somebody that we lean on heavily. We count on him to go out and make plays for us. I was very proud of him today."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Walker's biggest moment came on a 4th-and-1 when the Colts were still trying to scratch and claw their way into the game. The Colts put the ball into the hands of Jonathan Taylor, but Walker was there in the backfield to meet him and officially force a turnover and put the Jaguars in the driver's seat -- the ultimate Walker play.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) participates in pregame player introductions against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Yeah, great situational awareness, kind of understanding what we were going to get there. They threw it on third-and-one, so had a pretty good feeling they were going to run it on fourth-and-one there and knew that they like to run the tight zone in that situation, and they were in the shotgun, so it was a little bit easier for him to crash on the tight end and make a play, and he anticipated it well, got penetration," Coen said.

"But there were others also that got some good penetration that helped peel some of their combinations off, which was [LB] Devin Lloyd on that as well. So huge fourth down stop for Travon and for our defense, and getting him back out there going is a good thing for us.”

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) flexes after a sack on Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.