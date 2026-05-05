Ranking the Jaguars' 2026 Draft Class by Year 1 Impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added 10 new pieces to the roster over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft, and there is a case to be made for each rookie to find the field one way or another.

But which of the Jaguars' 10 rookies will be the most impactful? Which ones have the longest road toward making a tangible impact on the Jaguars' season? We rank them from most impactful to least impactful below.

1. Nate Boerkircher | TE

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As we have already detailed , the Jaguars' draft class was always set to be a class made up of role players and contributors as opposed to multiple rookie starters. There is a good chance none of the Jaguars' 10 picks start in Week 1, so even the leader in this department might not be putting up massive numbers.

With that in mind, Nate Boerkircher seems like the easy pick here. It remains to be seen if the No. 56 pick will open the season as the Jaguars' No. 2 or No. 3 tight end , but he feels like the safe bet to be the most impactful rookie pick either way. Even if he doesn't produce much in the passing game, his role as a run-blocker will make him the most important rookie piece.

2. Albert Regis | IDL

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (DL26) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While taking a backup nose tackle at No. 81 overall might not have been the most sexy pick many people had in mind for the Jaguars, all the information that has been revealed since the draft makes Albert Regis look like the perfect fit behind DaVon Hamilton. Hamilton will clearly be the starter, but Regis will have a role each week.

Austin Johnson served in the backup nose tackle role last season and averaged roughly 13 snaps agame while doing so. Regis should perhaps be expected to play a bit more than that, which will give him a chance to make a real difference in terms of the Jaguars' run defense and defensive line rotation.

3. Wesley Williams | EDGE

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While I do not believe Wesley Williams will enter the year as the Jaguars' No. 3 defensive end (that will be Danny Striggow) or their No. 3 pass-rusher off the edge (that will be Dennis Gardeck), I do think he will play a role each week. Williams projects as a rotational early-down defensive end who can be a trusted piece of the run defense, which means he will be able to find time in Anthony Campanile's scheme.

Williams' role might not be much bigger than Striggow's was a year ago, but having someone who can give Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker a breather on running downs is a good idea. Williams might not rack up a lot of sacks, but he will have a chance to contribute against the run early on in his career and that is worth recognizing.

4. Josh Cameron | WR

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It would be a surprise if Josh Cameron is amongst the Jaguars' top-4 players at the receiver position when it comes to offensive snaps, but that does not mean he can't make an impact similar to what Tim Patrick did last season. Even if Cameron serves mostly as a blocker and a red-zone threat on offense, he very easily could also open the season as the Jaguars' top option in the returning game.

Cameron's numbers may not pop off the page after his rookie season, but the Jaguars could use a do-it-all backup receiver with his traits. It is the reason they looked into adding Jake Bobo earlier in the offseason, and now Cameron can be the player who fits that role. Do not expect him to start any games unless there are injuries, but he can have a role.

5. Emmanuel Pregnon | OL

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is hard, but not impossible, to see a scenario in which Emmanuel Pregnon opens the year as the Jaguars' starting left or right guard. He should be able to push Ezra Cleveland and/or Patrick Mekari because he is a talented and experienced player who is relatively pro-ready, but he might also be on the Wyatt Milum plan from a year ago.

Despite that, I am still listing Pregnon within the top-5 because offensive line depth is tested by virtually each team every season. The Jaguars might need Pregnon at some point or another, and he should be ready to step in when that time comes.

6. Zach Durfee | DE

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zach Durfee's best chance to make an impact as a rookie is likely a sub-package pass-rusher, which is the same role B.J. Green played for the Jaguars' defense a year ago. Green did not play extensive snaps each week, but he at least had a role in the pass-rush rotation. The same could be expected out of Durfee as a rookie. This changes if the Jaguars make any additions at defensive end in free agency, but Durfee at least has a path toward playing time as things stand today.

7. Jalen Huskey | DB

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

I considered dropping third-round safety Jalen Huskey a bit down this list, but this feels right. It is hard to say he will play a large role on defense as a rookie considering the depth the Jaguars have at safety, though, which is why he is the lowest-ranked top-100 pick to appear on this list. The Jaguars haveclear plans for him, but they will likely unfold down the road as opposed to now.

With that said, Huskey should be able to make an impact on special teams right off the bat. That alone will give him enough snaps to put him over the rest of the players on this list, even if his defensive role is limited.

8. Tanner Koziol | TE

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

There will obviously be a role Tanner Koziol can play in Liam Coen's offense considering the type of pass-catcher he is and Liam Coen's ability to scheme players open. With that said, his lack of blocking ability will likely limit his overall odds to be on the field beyond 13 personnel sets and some specific schemed-up plays.

Koziol is a fascinating talent who has a lot to offer to the Jaguars' passing game, but that, like others on this list, might come to fruition closer to the future than the present. That is no abnormal for a fifth-round pick, of course.

9. Parker Hughes | LB

Middle Tennessee linebacker Parker Hughes (9), and Middle Tennessee quarterback Nicholas Vattiato (11) greet players as they take to the field for the coin toss before the start of the football game between Middle Tennessee and Missouri State on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at MTSU. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was a selection that certainly felt like a Heath Farwell special at the time. While the Jaguars have legit questions along the linebacker depth chart, selecting Hughes with the Jaguars' final pick in round seven does not exactly inspire much confidence that he will push Ventrell Miller for a starting role in the defense.

With that said, Hughes does have the traits of a potential core special teamer. His speed, range, and tackling ability make him a potential weapon on special teams, which will give him a chance to be on the field as a rookie.

10. CJ Williams | WR

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

C.J. Williams is the hardest player on this list for me to figure out in terms of their 2026 role. It is clear that any receiver on the Jaguars' depth chart behind Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter will have a hard time seeing the field on offense, which means Williams will have to try to find a role on special teams.

But compared to both the rest of the rookies on this list and the rest of the players the Jaguars have at receiver, it seems like the Jaguars have a stacked list of special teamers, too. Williams seems more and more like a stash pick as each day goes by, which is a fine pick to make in the sixth-round. It just means 2026 might be a bit quiet for Williams.