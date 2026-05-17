5 Burning Questions Jaguars' Offense Must Answer Before 2026 Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to hit the practice field for OTAs at the end of the month, which means it is time to take stock on the biggest questions facing the franchise on both sides of the ball.

So, what are the biggest questions facing the Jaguars' offense ahead of the 2026 season and in the wake of the offseason moves? We break down five below.

How big of a leap can Trevor Lawrence take?

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen (obscured) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence blossomed right in front of our eyes last season, overcoming a tough first two months of the season and finishing the year as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Lawrence played the best football of his career over the final 10 weeks of the season, becoming an MVP finalist after just one year under the tutelage of Coen. After seeing what Lawrence did down the stretch last season, now the question is just how big of a leap he can take in 2026.

Lawrence has had hot streaks before, but he was never able to take advantage of his momentum during the 2023 season due to injuries. Healthy and with his supporting cast and coaching staff still in place from a year ago, the expectations should be for this to be the best year of Lawrence's productive career to date . If he makes that happen, there is no telling where he could take the Jaguars.

What will Travis Hunter's role be?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is clearly going to play a big role for the Jaguars this season, but the question on both sides of the ball is what exactly that role will look like. There seems to be an easier answer for that question when it comes to Hunter and his role at cornerback in Anthony Campanile's defense, and most of the external debate and intrigue seems like it has to do with what Hunter does at the wide receiver position.

Hunter played more receiver than cornerback a year ago, playing 2/3 of his snaps at the wide receiver position and recording a 100-yard game in his final appearance of the season. But we have yet to see what Hunter's role on offense looks like when he is the No. 1 cornerback on defense. We have also yet to see what Hunter's role looks like with the receiver room looking much different than it did when he got injured. The addition of Jakobi Meyers and the rise of Parker Washington have created some legitimate questions for what the Jaguars should do with Hunter on offense.

Can Brian Thomas Jr. bounce back?

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It is hard not to be concerned after the season Brian Thomas Jr. had a year ago. He was fantastic as a rookie, breaking multiple records and looking like the Jaguars' future at the position. The expectation was largely for him to be even better under Liam Coen, but we never quite saw Thomas click in Coen's offense. The offense struggled as Coen tried to run it through Thomas at the start of the season, and the passing game did not improve until Thomas became just another option.

Thomas' talent clearly did not go anywhere after his rookie season. His fit for what the Jaguars were trying to do can be debated, but the Jaguars are a better team with him on the field than they are without him. His speed and downfield element give the Jaguars a deep threat that every defense must respect, so it is in the Jaguars' best interest to help him get back on track this year. The Jaguars have shut down all of the trade talk for a reason, after all.

Who will lead the running back room?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) eludes a tackle in the second quarter as Los Angeles Chargers safety R.J. Mickens (27) tries to tackle him in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are making a big shift at running back this offseason. Travis Etienne has shared the backfield with Trevor Lawrence since their days at Clemson, and he is set to not be the Jaguars' lead back for the first time in years after he left in free agency for the New Orleans Saints. To replace Etienne, the Jaguars are set to lean on the combined talents of the trio of Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen Jr.

Will this trio be able to replicate the production that Etienne gave the Jaguars a year ago? It is a bold bet since he had 1,399 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, but that is the bet the Jaguars have ended up making for the 2026 season. But beside the question of whether they can replace Etienne is the question of whether they will even have a lead running back this season.

The Jaguars seem perfectly set up to be a true running back by committee approach, but they could also lean on a hot hand if one establishes himself as that option. Whether any of these three running backs will be able to do so is the question that must get answered over the course of training camp.

What is Nate Boerkircher's role going to be?

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars spent their top draft pick on Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher, and it is clear they have big expectations for him. The Jaguars were extremely high on Boerkircher as a prospect and believe there is more to his game than what was showcased during his time at both Nebraska and with the Aggies last season, and there is reason to believe in Liam Coen's ability to get the most out of the tight end position.

If Boerkircher follows the Brenton Strange developmental route, which certainly seems possible, his biggest contributions could be a few years down the road. But what about in 2026 as a rookie? That is one balance the Jaguars will have to find. Strange is clearly the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end, and it remains to be seen just how heavily the Jaguars will skew toward multiple tight end sets after their high usage of 11 personnel a year ago. Boerkircher will clearly play a role, but just how large of one will it be?