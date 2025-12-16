Jaguars Add to RB Room After Bhayshul Tuten Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some roster moves ahead of their big week against the Denver Broncos.

The Jaguars needed to add to their running back room after an injury to Bhayshul Tuten in last week's win over the New York Jets, and they did just that by signing veteran running back and kick returner DeeJay Dallas.

Jaguars' Moves

The Jaguars will be without Tuten for at least the next couple of weeks, a legitimate blow to both the offense and their special teams unit. Dallas figures to take care of the latter issue due to his extensive experience and success as a kick returner, while LeQuint Allen Jr. is set to be the Jaguars' new No. 2 running back.

"Dallas was originally drafted by Seattle in the fourth round (144th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and has since played in 81 games (two starts) for the Seahawks (2020-23), Cardinals (2024) and Panthers (2025)," the Jaguars said in a release.

"His career totals include 122 rushes for 517 yards and four touchdowns; 64 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns; 83 kickoff returns for 2,074 yards and a touchdown; and 39 punt returns for 367 yards. Dallas appeared in three games this season as a member of Carolina’s practice squad and returned six kickoffs for 141 yards.

The Jaguars made a few other roster moves on Tuesday. The Jaguars placed rookie linebacker Jack Kiser on the Reserve/Injured list after he sustained a hamstring injury against the Jets in Week 15. This means Kiser will have to miss at least the next four games, including the Jaguars' likely Wild Card appearance in a few weeks.

Kiser, like Tuten, has been a key part of the Jaguars' special teams units all season. He has played defensive snaps this year when the Jaguars have leads late in games, and the early Day 3 pick has a bright future with the Jaguars. For now, though, he will have to be replaced on Heath Farwell's units.

The Jaguars also announced they are opening rookie linebacker Jalen McLeod's 21-day practice window effective on Wednesday. McLeod has not played in a game as a rookie due to an injury he sustained during training camp.

McLeod was selected by the Jaguars in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in 54 games (26 starts) at Auburn (2023-24) and Appalachian State (2020-22) and totaled 181 tackles (110 solo), 36.5 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, six passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. McLeod was originally placed on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return list on August 26.

