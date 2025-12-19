How Jaguars Changed Jakobi Meyers' Outlook on Football

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jakobi Meyers became a key part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' future this week, with the Jaguars officially inking him to a three-year, $60 million deal.

Or, as Meyers said on Friday, 60 million reasons for him to keep rolling with the punches in a wild 2025. Meyers started the season looking for a new deal from the Las Vegas Raiders. Then the losses started, and Meyers ' requests for a new deal or a trade went unheard until the trade deadline.

After the Jaguars defeated the Raiders a few days before the deadline, the two camps came to an agreement to send Meyers from the last-place Raiders to a Jaguars team that was 5-3 and looking for a spark.

Meyers quickly became that spark, and on Friday he discussed from the Miller Electric Center why the deal, which he says happened "bang, bang" was an easy decision to make.

Watch Meyers discuss below

Meyers said he was grateful for the new deal on Friday, noting that the Jaguars and their instant belief in him have actually changed the way he sees the sport as a player.

"It honestly means a lot. Like this, I probably haven't had this much belief behind me in a long time, so I played a lot of football out of like, hate and anger and just to be out there and play for people who believe in you and prove them right, it's a whole different feeling," Meyers said. "I feel like it kind of pushed me a little bit more than the anger did.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It didn't take long for the Jaguars or for Meyers to determine that this was the right fit for both sides. Meyers began making plays for the Jaguars just days after arriving, and he has changed the outlook of the franchise since. And now, Meyers is locked in for the next three years with the kind of contract he has been playing for his whole football life.

"I mean, I could tell early on, just when I stepped in, the chemistry in the locker room, the way the coaches coach, the way everybody kind of just come together for a common goal, something I wanted to be a part of," Meyers said. "And the city is nice, like the fans been dope. Like getting around to the beaches, getting around to different neighborhoods, been cool. So I knew pretty early."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) makes a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

