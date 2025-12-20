Why the Jaguars Will Upset the Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to make a statement.

Sitting at 10-4 just one year after a 4-13 season, one would think the Jaguars and first-year head coach Liam Coen have already made quite the statement. But entering their Week 16 clash with the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars are still looking for respect. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Watch today's episode below

For the Jaguars to walk into Denver and leave with their biggest win of the season, there are a few key areas they will need to win. One will have to be in the red-zone, where the difference between field goals and touchdowns could determine the winner.

The Broncos' defense has been amongst the best in the NFL all season long, while the Jaguars have terrific red-zone numbers dring their five-game winning streak and 6-1 record since the bye week. While the Broncos have talent on all three levels of the defense, the Jaguar' red-zone offense could be the ultimate difference-maker.

With that in mind, the Jaguars seem to have one offensive piece that could tip the scales: tight end Brenton Strange, who can help in pass-protection, the running game, and as a pass-catcher. The Broncos are weakest at linebacker, where Strange could attack and take advantage of some favorable matchups.

“Yeah, with their ability to play in split safeties and then also getting a single high and Hufanga [Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga] being able to come and show down and blitz and just do a lot of different things," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the game against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"And so if you can have a tight end or multiple tight ends, be able to create a matchup issue or help us in the run game, help us also in protections, whether it's in drop back or play action and then utilize that person at the first second level of the defense is definitely helpful against the team that mixes up, whether they play man or match or vision zone. So, something that definitely we appreciate about his game.”

The Jaguars are rolling, just like the Broncos. But the Jaguars have the advantage of being the team that is being overlooked and discounted. The Jaguars have thrived under the radar all season long, and there is no reason this can't or won't continue on Sunday aainst the Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls a play during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

