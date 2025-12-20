Why Antonio Johnson is Turning the Corner For Jaguars Defense

It is late in the NFL regular season. Teams are bruised and beaten after a long season, which requires players to step up in the absence of others. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, injuries have propelled their previous depth into quality contributors since the bye week.

One of those players is Antonio Johnson, a former fifth-round pick from Texas A&M, who has become an integral piece to the Jaguars' defense in recent weeks. Jacksonville is getting contributions from many of its defenders this season, but as defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile explains, Johnson has seen a turning point in performance and general play since the bye week.

Campanile on Johnson's turning point

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think Antonio, a lot of that, is repetition," Campanile said. "It really is."

Johnson didn't play much during the first half of the regular season, only seeing the field on special teams and into the rotation at safety. However, with injuries to Eric Murray at points this season, it has forced him to see a higher repetition count, though the struggles were evident as Johnson got his feet under him playing significantly. Heading into Week 16, Johnson has become a valuable member of the Jaguars' defense.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Campanile said that it has come down to Johnson becoming more comfortable in the system and himself as a player. His versatility, which has stood out since his days with the Aggies, was brought up by Jacksonville's defensive coordinator when discussing his value.

"He’s gotten so many reps now at doing what we’re doing, and I think he’s very comfortable but he’s also, like I said last week, he’s playing a lot of roles for us," Campanile said. "He’s playing nickel, he’s playing safety, he’s playing some dime, move him around a lot and I think he’s doing a lot of the things that he does well."

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26), right, celebates his interception with cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I highlight Johnson in this week's film takeaways from the Jaguars win over the Jets. He matches up adequately with tight ends and running backs out of the backfield, and has showcased great tackling prowess and ball skills, the latter of which was a concern out of college. Campanile said Johnson has a lot of confidence, showcasing a great work ethic in the process.

"He’s got, I think, a ton of confidence right now," Campanile said. "That’s a big difference for him as well. But he’s put in the work, he’s in here working, doing extra every day, so he deserves it, and I’m happy for him."

