Jaguars Rookie Progress Report: Checking In on Josh Cameron, 2026 Class After Day 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have now been at it for over a week, putting in seven training camp practices and creating a sample size and pattern of impressions along the way.

After Day 7 of training camp , some of the most interesting of those impressions have come from the rookie class. So, where does each Jaguars draft pick stand after seven practices? We check it out below in our rookie progress report.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have been impressed by Nate Boerkircher as a blocker so far in camp, which has always been the expectation for the No. 56 pick. With that said, there will certainly be some focus on the lack of noise as a receiver so far. My read is that the tight ends have seemingly just not gotten a big chunk of the passing volume through seven practices, so it is not just Boerkircher who is not getting a ton of looks. I think he has done exactly what has been needed from his role to this point.

Whether Boerkircher and the rest of the tight end room get more targets their way once joint practices and the preseason games begin will be an interesting storyline to track. But for where things stand right now, it feels as if the Jaguars' top pick is right on the track he is supposed to be on thus far.

DL Albert Regis

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are taking it nice and steady with the development of rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis, with the third-round Texas A&M product taking snaps with the backup defenses behind DaVon Hamilton and, at times, Matt Dickerson. It seems like the Jaguars have their top-three defensive tackles set with Hamilton, Arik Armstead, and Ruke Orhorhoro, and it could take Regis a bit to break into that same standing.

That is not to say Regis has not held his own at training camp. The run defense was spectacular during Tuesday's practice, and Regis was a big part of that. He holds his ground well and just seems to always be able to find the ball and get to it. Even if the Jaguars are in no rush, there is still a lot to like here.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), left, drills on outside linebacker Garrett DiGiorgio (74) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars rookie offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon had some rookie moments at the start of training camp, but he has certainly improved since then. Pregnon has gotten better as camp has gone on and the pads and running game have taken an emphasis, and he has also started to get reps at more than just left guard.

I do not think there is any real chance of Pregnon starting for the Jaguars at left guard, or right guard for that matter. At least not when it comes to Week 1. But he has shown some real growth for the Jaguars, and his development could be vital if the Jaguars sustain any injuries over the course of the season.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) drills during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Huskey has been an underrated performer during training camp. He had a pass breakup on Thursday that was nearly an interception, and he has frankly made several plays like that since camp started last week. He has also had some impressive 1-on-1 reps against the Jaguars' tight end room over the seven practices.

Does this mean Huskey can play a real role on the defense as a rookie? That remains to be seen, but the early signs from his practice performances have been strong. Huskey clearly has talent and coverage ability, and that should get him onto the field at one point or another.

DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) tackles a dummy during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' fourth-round rookie defensive end has seen his play pop a bit more once pads have come on, which was always expected a bit considering the nature of his game. His raw power and strength have shown up against the run, and he has seemingly gotten more and more pressure in team drills with each practice.

Williams will be an interesting player to watch once there is an opponent lined up across from the Jaguars. There are not many snaps to go around when it comes to the Jaguars' defensive end room, but it certainly seems like the rookie is doing his best to earn some.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like we mentioned with Boerkircher, the Jaguars have not put a ton of passes in the direction of their tight end room. That means fifth-round rookie Tanner Koziol has had a few chances here and there to make big plays, which he has done at times throughout camp, but it has not been a daily occurence like it perhaps was in the spring.

With that said, I did see something interesting after Thursday's practice: Koziol and Trevor Lawrence working together on practice field while most of the rest of the team was off of it. I am not saying that because I believe you should read into that, but because it shows that the rookie tight end is taking every chance he can get to get reps with Lawrence and improve ahead of Week 1.

WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron has shown up for the Jaguars in a few different areas all training camp. On offense, he has demonstrated a real ability for winning contested catches downfield, and he had the play of the day with an impressive rep against top cornerback Montaric Brown on such a play during Thursday's practice. I am not sure I have seen him fail to come up with a close catch yet.

Cameron is also clearly going to be some kind of factor on special teams. Parker Washington looks set to be the team's punt returner once again, but Cameron could easily become an option for the Jaguars in the kick returner role as well. Cameron gives the Jaguars plenty of options when it comes to their offensive and special teams depth, and he has already come a long way in terms of proving himself.

WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have gotten strong early returns on both of their rookie receivers. Williams was a target magnet over the course of the offseason program, and the Jaguars' quarterbacks have once again not been shy to get him involved. He has made plays downfield, but his greatest value has arguably came as a red-zone target.

Like with Cameron, the biggest way for Williams to get on the field early might be on special teams. Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell had some positive words for Williams on that front after practice on Thursday.

"CJ contacted me more this summer than anybody. And it's a reflection of how much he cares. He wants to do it. I saw his run blocking at the receiver position in college, so I knew he was physical and he was tough. He's done a great job for us. I really like what he's doing," Farwell said.

DE Zach Durfee

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) hits the blocking sled during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There might not be a rookie that I am more interested in watching during joint practices later this month than Zach Durfee. The seventh-round defensive end has simply been all over the place for the Jaguars early on in his rookie camp , making plays both against the run and as an edge rusher. He is one to keep watching.

Durfee was also mentioned amongst fellow rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. as one of the young players that has stood out to him so far for his efforts on special teams. Special teams is how Danny Striggow and B.J. Green made the team as undrafted rookies last season, and it could be a big reason Durfee plays some kind of early role in his own rookie year.

LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Parker Hughes (53) runs off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parker Hughes has flown around a bit lately. The Jaguars have a real need for more depth at linebacker after the only two new injuries from camp have come at that spot, but that has meant plenty of reps for the seventh-round rookie out of Middle Tennessee State. Hughes has flashed the range and speed that got him drafted, and he has collected tackles at a solid rate since the pads have come on.

Hughes will have to make an impact on special teams to secure a spot on the 53-man roster , so it was a positive for him that he got some praise from special teams coordinator Heath Farwell after Thursday's practice as well.

"I tell them, you're a late-round pick, you're undrafted, you're going to do it on special teams. The young players, [LB] Parker Hughes is another one that comes up every day now," Farwell said. "The importance on this team starts with the veteran players, the culture they've brought. I will explain to them how important special teams is, but nobody tells them more than those veteran players that have kind of earned a role on special teams for us.”