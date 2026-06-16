Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers: Even Bigger Year 2 In Store For Veteran Wideout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One of the real turning points of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 playoff run was the mid-season trade for veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers. Now, Meyers will be expected to do even more than he did for Liam Coen's unit a year ago.

In our ranking of the top-25 most-important Jaguars , Meyers takes his first place at No. 13 overall. Meyers helped the Jaguars turn around their entire passing game the second he got off the plane in 2025, and now there is a good chance he can do even more than that now that he has another year in the system under his belt.

Why Jakobi Meyers is So Important

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Meyers' ability to win in the red-zone and in the middle of the field completely changed the trajectory of the Jaguars' passing game a year ago, and that is unlikely to change even with the rise of Parker Washington and the strong offseason performance from third-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The trust that Meyers built with Trevor Lawrence last year should only be enchanced in 2026 now that Meyersn has had more tiem on task in the scheme and with Lawrence.

“Yeah, I think it's something we probably took for granted a little bit because of how quick he came in and was seamlessly involved in the offense and alignment and motions and doing all the right things. I think we probably took for granted some of the core fundamentals and principles of the offense to go back and teach him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last month during OTAs.

"And he is like, ‘Oh, well that's what that word came from.’ Whereas he maybe didn't get any of that when he first came in, so I think that's something that has been nice to be able to work through, is to start from the bottom and start from the beginning of just why we call formations what we call them. Why do we call this concept ‘gator,’ whatever it is, why do we call it these things? Getting some of the background and understanding so he can get that big picture view and not so much just, man, I’ve got to know what I’ve got to know. So yeah, that's been nice to have.”

Even with the explosive playmakers the Jaguars have up and down their roster , Meyers' ability to win in high-leverage situations shouldn't come close to lessening as the Jaguars look to take another step forward as an offense.

Jakobi Meyers' Strengths and Weaknesses

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs into his locker room before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Jaguars genera;l manager James Gladstone said when the team traded for Meyers that his superower was his ball skills, and he proved to be right in his evaluation. At a time in which the Jaguars' entire offense was suffering through drops, Meyers was able to step into the offense and give Trevor Lawrence a security blanket he could actually rely on.

Meyers' strong hands show up in the red-zone, as does his ability to seperate and win routes one-on-one. He can win vs. zone and get open vs. man, making him a truly versatile receiver. Add his ability to make impact blocks in the running game and it is not hard to see what Meyers brings to the offense from a big picture.

If there is an area Meyers is perhaps not as strong in, it is his ability to consistently win downfield. He will never get mistook for Brian Thomas Jr. when it comes to testing defenses vertically, but that has hardly proved to be too much of an issue.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Jakobi Meyers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have build some strong depth at the wide receiver position over the years, and the starting trio of Meyers, Thomas and Washington gives the Jaguars one of the better starting receiver units in the NFL. That is without even considering what Travis Hunter brings to the room in his role on offense. If Meyers were to miss any time, the Jaguars have the top-end talent to get by.

The Jaguars also have had two rookie receivers who have stood out in the offseason thus far such as CJ Williams and Josh Cameron. Losing Meyers at any point would be a blow, but the Jaguars have the players and the depth chart to survive in that scenario.

Why We Ranked Jakobi Meyers Here

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meyers was a massive reason that Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense picked up over the second half of the season, and there is no reason to think that changes this season. While the Jaguars have a deep receiver room, no other receiver on the roster provides what Meyers does.