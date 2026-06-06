Projecting Jaguars 53-Man Roster Before Minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are this much closer to the end of their offseason program. Soon, they will be off for their final break before the long days of training camp.

So, what roster questions have been answered on the practice field at the Miller Electric Center over the course of OTAs? We break it all down below with our current state of the 53-man roster projection.

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass as quarterback Nick Mullens (14) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

There is nothing new to report here. While Nick Mullens is entering a contract year , the Jaguars have no real reason to explore the idea of adding a different quarterback option behind Trevor Lawrence. Through the first weeks of the on-field portion of the offseason program, I think Carter Bradley has been the better of the two options for the third quarterback/practice squad spot over Joey Aguilar, but there is a long way to go.

RB (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36), right, runs sprints during the fourth organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Tuesday, May 27, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez, LeQuint Allen

We have yet to get much clarity on the Jaguars' running back splits due to Chris Rodriguez Jr. not being on the field during OTAs. There is not much mystery here, though, as the Jaguars clearly expect all of their top three running backs to play important roles. Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen should have expanded roles from a year ago, when both impressed as rookies.

Perhaps the Jaguars opt to bring four running backs on the 53-man roster, with undrafted rookie J'Mari Taylor already making a strong statement in OTAs. DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abullah present veteran options for the same role.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball during the first day of an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at EverBank Stadiumâ€™s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr.; Jakobi Meyers; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron (R); CJ Williams (R

The Jaguars have a Big 3 at the wide receiver position with Brian Thomas Jr., who is having a stellar OTAs, Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. Josh Cameron and CJ Williams were each added in the sixth round of April's NFL Draft . Williams has been a standout option on the receiver depth chart during the offseason program, making the biggest impression amongst any of the backup wide receivers so far. Travis Hunter counts as a sixth receiver in this unit as well.

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher (R); Tanner Koziol (R); Quintin Morris

The Jaguars have certainly thrown a lot of resources at the tight end room with the drafting of Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol in the second and fifth rounds of April's draft. Each should make an impact as the Jaguars continue to explore using multiple tight end sets, while Brenton Strange looks like he in line for a new dea l sooner rather than later.

OL (9)

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Wyatt Milum; Emmanuel Pregnon (R); Jonah Monheim

I could see a scenario where Chuma Edoga makes this list because the Jaguars get an extra roster spot due to a player ending up on the injured list in some fashion. With that said, this is how I see the current numbers playing out in terms of who I believe are set to be the Jaguars' top nine offensive linemen. Cole Van Lanen's status ahead of training camp remains a question, but the Jaguars have depth at left tackle with Walker Little.

The big question on the offensive line is who starts at the guard positions. Ezra Cleveland mans left guard while Patrick Mekari is the veteran option at right guard. Can young offensive linemen Wyatt Milum and Emmanuel Pregnon push either one of them for a spot on the starting offensive line?

EDGE (6)

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Wesley Williams (R); Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Zach Durfee (R)

The Jaguars' defensive end room is one of the most interesting position groups on the entire roster. The Jaguars have four players in this projection who are in their first or second year in the NFL, while they also have several undrafted rookies at the position. Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen are the elder statesmen in the room.

"We’ve got a lot of great rookies too that came in. They're willing to learn," Walker said last week. "I feel like everybody's kind of, even the young guys, if they see something in the drills that some guys might take a step too far inside, everybody's being very critical of each other, so I feel like we're kind of raising that standard in the room itself to where you don't have to be a veteran to come in and kind of critique some things."

IDL (5)

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arik Armstead; DaVon Hamilton; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis (R); Matt Dickerson

The Jaguars have a few interesting options at defensive tackle in terms of undrafted free agents, but this seems like the most likely makeup of the unit. Ruke Orhorhoro has stood out during the offseason program thanks to his explosiveness, and he could quickly play an important role in Anthony Campanile's defense.

"Yeah, he's really athletic, man. I think the thing that's jumped out to me, just in the short time he's been here, is he's really improved a lot of his skills in the run game. He had a couple plays so far just kind of grabbing on guys and shedding and he's super strong, like he's another guy who’s weight room strong," Campanile said.

"He does play that way, and I think he's done a good job of playing with his hands. The D-line coaches are doing a really good job with him, and he's got a ton of athletic ability, so that definitely is something that gets you excited because he's got a little twitch in there in the rush, which is awesome.”

LB (6)

Jaguars linebacker Ventral Miller (51) warms up during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Jack Kiser; Dennis Gardeck; Parker Hughes (R); Jalen McLeod

It remains to be seen who takes the sixth linebacker spot; Parker Hughes, Jalen McLeod, and Branson Combs all hace a case to make. Ventrell Miller has been one of the Jaguars' offseason standouts to this point.

CB (5)

Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) warms up during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jourdan Lewis; Jarrian Jones; Christian Braswell

I could see a scenario where the Jaguars work with the numbers on the roster and try to bring in a sixth cornerback such as Preston Hodge or Jabaar Muhammad, but they do have several safeties with cornerback experience who can play in the slot and give the Jaguars options. As far as the Jaguars' top five cornerbacks go, I think this is the group.

S (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey (R)

The Jaguars' safety room already has the look of being one of the best units on the roster. Antonio Johnson has been an offseason standout to this point, while Caleb Ransaw and Eric Murray have both produced interceptions. Rayun Lane seems like a lock due to his special teams ability, and third-round rookie Jalen Huskey should see his role grow over time. As a rookie, though, his biggest impact just might come on special teams.

Specialists (3)

Cam Little; Logan Cooke; Ross Matiscik

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) warms up during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are returning their same trio of specialists from the last few seasons; Cam Little is fresh off several record-breaking kicks a year ago, while Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik have consistently been Pro Bowl and All-Pro level players. Heath Farwell has done a stellar job as special teams coordinator over the seasons.