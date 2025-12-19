The Key Moments Which Will Determine Jaguars-Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make a big statement on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but they will need some key players to step up to make it happen.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the key moments and matchups that will determine the Jaguars' fate on the road against the Broncos.

Amongst those matchups is how the Jaguars fare against Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Sutton has been one of the NFL's most consistently productive receivers for years, and that hasn't changed in 2025. The Jaguars do not travel their cornerbacks, though, which means the Jaguars' entire secondary will have to be up for the challenge.

“Just such a big physical guy and really wins, I would say, the lion share of 50-50 balls and a big competitive guy at the catchpoint," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday. It’s a challenge when he’s isolated, he does a great job, and they do a great job of getting him the ball so there’s a lot of challenge there.”

On the other side of the ball, there is cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Surtain is the NFL's best cornerback, a Defensive Player of the Year winner, and will be the Broncos' answer for a surging Jakobi Meyers and a talented Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars' passing game has been hitting on all cylinders since the team traded for Meyers, and Thomas has brought an explosive element to the offense since recovering from a Week 9 ankle injury. Surtain is in a class of his own as a cover man, though, and the Jaguars will have to know when to test him and when to avoid.

"Unfortunately, they’ve got a lot of guys that are like that really. But he definitely is, not just because of his ball skills, but the way he can disrupt passing concepts and cover different guys in different ways. There's not a lot of routes where—like I said, with the defense as a whole, there's not a lot of things that he has a weakness in his game," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said this week.

"So, he can play inside, he can play outside. He is great in the deep part of the field, great upfront, great up in press, so you’ve got to be aware of where he is. Not just because of the ball skills but how he can disrupt a read or a timing or intent of a play.”

