Jaguars' Udinski On the Importance of Top Running Backs on Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars have become one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, thanks to the incredible coaching and stubbornness to the run by head coach Liam Coen, who has coached some masterful run games in the last two seasons, including this year in his first season with Jacksonville.
Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has also played a key role in the expansiveness of the Jaguars' run game, as the young coach continues to make his presence known as a future head coach candidate. He spoke to reporters on Thursday about his tailbacks, their importance, and whether the Jaguars can call the same run concepts with each player.
Udinski on Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne Jr.
Rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten had his best rushing performance of his rookie season so far, leading the Jaguars last week in yards and showcasing his skill set that intrigued the team in the first place during the pre-draft process this past spring. Udinski called Tuten's physical running style this past week "really cool," but quickly clarified it was cool to see all the backs run.
"When he gets going, he can fly, and he's so physical, like you said, that full head of steam to contact sometimes it almost looks like he's seeking contact the way he runs," Udinski said. "But it's awesome when those guys get into a rhythm, and when they got space to work, they can all do special things."
A curiosity one may have with any run game is whether a play-caller can call the same run plays for players with different skill sets. It is possible, but it reaches a limit, especially based on the skill set of the running back. Travis Etienne Jr. and Tuten have both played in Coen and Udinski's system since OTAs, as have LeQuint Allen Jr., the other running back in the room, and all three have likely ran the same concepts at one point or another.
Udinski was asked about whether Jacksonville can call the same plays for guys like Tuten and Etienne, and his response was insightful for how they work with each tailback and the approach to it.
"I think that they're certainly unique in the sense that they have different skill sets but they both have the ability to run the runs we're trying to get to," Udinski said. "And we wouldn't try to put a guy out there, put a run in the plan that we don't feel confident that suits their skill sets. Both those guys are talented enough to be able to run a wide variety of diverse sets of schemes.
"So, we're going to put runs in that try to feature those guys' strengths. So, it works out fairly well that both those guys have so much ability that they're able to run all those different runs. So yeah, for the most part, absolutely."
