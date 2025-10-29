Jaguars Star Has Enticing Fantasy Breakout Opportunity Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars' bye week is officially over. However, their preparations for their upcoming clash against the Las Vegas Raiders have just begun. Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff likely used the majority of their break to address the team's most glaring issues during their 4-3 start to the 2025 NFL season.
Despite the overall encouraging record, the Jaguars showed plenty of holes that certainly needed patching at the bye. One of the most concerning problems in the early season has been the inconsistency of the air attack, especially when weighed against the talent they have in that department. With Coen at the helm, many expected better from Trevor Lawrence and Co. this season.
Starting a bit slowly in a brand-new system isn't exactly a novel concept, but Jacksonville needs to start seeing more from its air attack soon. Week 9 could be the perfect opportunity for the Jaguars to notch a dominant performance with their passing game to build off moving forward.
Trevor Lawrence a premier streaming option vs. Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars' schedule in the second half of their 2025 season is favorable in a few different ways. Their opponents are, straight up, much easier than their slate in the early campaign. They also have five remaining in-division games to try to make up ground on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.
Getting the Las Vegas Raiders right out of the bye is another huge advantage. They've been one of the most disappointing teams this year, and their weaknesses could make for a perfect "get-right" game for the Jags. Someone who could really use this matchup as a springboard for the rest of the season is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, both in real life and fantasy football. NFL.com's Dan Parr named the fifth-year gunslinger as one of the top streaming options for the upcoming week:
"We've seen ups and downs from Trevor Lawrence -- both in the current season and over the course of his entire pro career -- but he posted 17-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. Hopefully, Liam Coen and the Jaguars used the bye week to make some adjustments and set their QB up for success against a Raiders team that has allowed 31 or more points in two of its last three games."
Funny enough, the Raiders are allowing just 16.7 average fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. However, that's more a result of the lopsided games they've been in than an endorsement of their defense. Lawrence has a strong opportunity to keep his hot fantasy streak going — hopefully alongside a win for the Jaguars this time.
To see if Trevor Lawrence can capitalize against the Raiders, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on T-Law's fantasy prospects in Week 9.