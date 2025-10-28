How Liam Coen Can Better Set Up Trevor Lawrence for Success
Liam Coen has exceeded expectations with the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. In the first seven games of his NFL head coaching career, he's led his team to a 4-3 record at their Week 8 bye. Despite their two-game losing streak going into the break, he has the Jaguars ahead of schedule, especially considering the strong slate they opened their campaign with up to this point.
However, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows in Duval. While they've impressed overall, they've also shown some real concerning and glaring issues so far this season, especially during their two-game skid. One of the biggest question marks for this team so far has been the inconsistent play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
One of the highlights of Coen's hiring was what he might be able to do for T-Law. He was able to engineer a career year out of Baker Mayfield as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, so the hope was that he could do the same for Lawrence in his fifth season. So far, that hasn't been the case.
Trevor Lawrence needs to build a rhythm
It's not exactly shocking to see Trevor Lawrence struggling a bit out of the gates in the 2025 NFL season. He's still young and has seen a detrimental amount of turnover in his short stint at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. At 26 years old, he's already on his fourth head coach and third offensive system.
Liam Coen's approach is designed to make life easier on the quarterback within the games, but it does require a lot of mental processing, pre-snap recognition, and quick reads of the opposing defense. It's hard to expect Lawrence to be consistent when he hasn't seen much stability from the franchise. Coen is hoping to change that, both in terms of sticking around for a long time but also through his play-calling to help T-Law build a rhythm:
"Anytime you may see something that fits in a game plan that you can take advantage of on the defense — but maybe it's like a one-time play call, or you want to get something off versus a specific look — and you may be hunting up that look all game and not see it till a different time where you don't have that play call. So, we're trying to get away from some of the game plan specific plays or looks and ‘Hey man, let's try to go operate and execute our core principles, foundations, concepts’ because the more times you rep something, the better off you are at any position, especially though the quarterback position."
"Because it's not just, okay, we want to throw it to number one because we want to manipulate the defense some way. Well, what if that's not open and you dialed that up for a different look, and you just didn't get the right look you wanted. Well, now what's the other reads? Where does the checkdown go? And if you start creating 'new' every week, I don't think that's usually a good thing for the quarterback.”
