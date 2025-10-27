Trade, Drop, or Keep: Jaguars' Fantasy Stock at the Bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been an inconsistent mess to begin the 2025 NFL season. Despite the team's overall encouraging 4-3 start going into the bye week, they just haven't found a sustainable recipe for success while on the attack.
On the bright side, this roster has more than enough talent on that side of the ball to be an upper-echelon unit. Whether they can put it all together to capitalize on their potential is a different question — one that Head Coach Liam Coen is desperately hoping to answer during the extended break.
The Jaguars' fantasy owners are also banking on it. Otherwise, it might be time to move on from some of their once-promising targets.
Expect a fantasy boom from Jaguars
1. Trevor Lawrence
Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars' recent struggles before their bye, quarterback Trevor Lawrence strung together his best stretch statistically. In his last three games, he's averaged 258.3 passing yards on a 59 percent completion rate. He's scored six total touchdowns in that span with just one turnover and added 81 yards as a runner.
That translated to an average of 21.3 fantasy points per game. That would be a top-seven among quarterbacks this season. However, the lack of team success during his best statistical showings is a bit concerning. He's certainly worth rostering as a high-ceiling backup, but anyone who could sell high on him before their league's trade deadline probably should.
Verdict: Trade
2. Travis Hunter Jr.
Travis Hunter Jr. is one of the few Jaguars who's trending up on offense. He had his breakout game in their 35-7 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, reeling in eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. More encouraging has been the uptick in usage on that side of the ball for the second-overall pick.
Anyone who drafted Hunter Jr. in fantasy this season likely paid a mid-round selection to do so. It's taken a while, but it seems like his believers will finally start seeing worthy returns on their investment. Trading him at the peak of his value could be a shrewd move, but it might be better to hold and see what heights he can reach coming out of the bye with a new focus on offense.
Verdict: Keep
3. Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr. has been by far the most disappointing Jaguars player on offense, in both real life and fantasy football. He was a first-round pick by average draft position, but has barely sneaked into the top 40 in weekly PPR scoring.
His owners and the team have been patiently waiting for him to get over his mental hurdles that are causing an inexcusable number of drops and a visible fear of taking contact over the middle. He hasn't been able to overcome them yet. Perhaps it's due to injury, but regardless, there are some real issues with BTJ's game right now, leading to some IRL trade rumors for the second-year star. At this point, trading him would lead to accepting pennies on the dollar. Owners might as well wait and see if he can start producing when he's healthier, or maybe even with a change of scenery.
Verdict: Keep
4. Travis Etienne Jr.
There have been two perceived mandates for the Jaguars' offense for after the bye. The first is getting Travis Hunter Jr. more involved as a playmaker. The second is reestablishing their identity as a run-first team. Travis Etienne Jr. has been in a slump with Jacksonville falling behind multiple scores early on in each of their last three games. However, with a lighter schedule ahead of them, they should get back to being a dominant rushing attack soon.
Verdict: Keep
