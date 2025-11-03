Breaking Down the Jaguars' Win Over the Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the win column after a wild 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and it was quite the ride to get there.
We discuss all of this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For a partial transcript of head coach Liam Coen's comments, read below.
Q: On how the 68-yard field goal affected the team?
Coach Coen: "That was what ignited us, I think. They missed the extra point on their touchdown. We get it in field goal range, or we get it in somewhat range. And for a guy that we have not lost confidence in, everybody's been trying to get us to lose confidence in him, I know that for sure, and we have never lost confidence in him. And he went on the bye, got away from it, and set an NFL record on his first kick back. So and then makes, obviously, multiple critical kicks throughout the game to keep the thing going. Couldn't be more proud of him and this whole team."
Q: On Josh Hines-Allen's performance?
Coach Coen: "So proud of Josh [Hines-Allen], somebody that's put so much into this organization, this team, this community, and for him to have that moment, and I know he'll break it here soon, he was a man on a mission. I mean, he was frustrated at times today, and stuck with it. Had a huge play for us in overtime. Wish we could have capitalized on that third and 10 or 11, whatever it was. But really cool moment for Josh and his family.
Q: On Trevor Lawrence's touchdown?
Head Coach Liam Coen: "Yeah, it was a quarterback sneak, possible perimeter, and he called his number. It was awesome. I mean, I'm really proud of Trevor [Lawrence]. Obviously, he was throwing up all night, all morning, was pale as a ghost throughout the whole game, and obviously started a low go with obviously the frustrating interception down the goal-line. But man, I'm very proud of the way he responded, the way that he played, especially later on, when the game really was on the line, critical third down conversions, had the draw that he walks in on. I mean, he competed his tail off, very proud of him."
