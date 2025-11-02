Why Jaguars Will Beat the Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a must-win scenario in Week 9 as they take on the struggling Las Vegas Raiders in Vegas.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we give our final prediction for the game and why we think the Jaguars will win.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed this week why the Jaguars still feel confident in their offensive plan without rookie Travis Hunter.
“Yeah, there was some tweaks that had to be made for sure. But I really do—it's not like anything like this is ever seamless. But we have dealt with in training camp all the way through, all spring of days that he was on defense, the offense didn't have him and vice versa," Coen said.
"And so, we've operated. Now, I'm not saying it's ever easy, but I do believe and have a lot of confidence that man go out guys, let's go, let it rip, play, have fun, cut it loose and it's on us obviously to put them in a position to be successful and the plan has to do with that. So, there was a little tweaking that had to be done, but honestly the guys all handled the great.”
One player the Jaguars will lean on is second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has been showcased as the team's No. 1 receiver more often than not this season. Now, the Jaguars will look to Thomas to help carry the passing game after the Jaguars lost their exciting rookie wideout to a knee injury during practice earlier this week.
“I really think watching this week's practice, feeling B.T. out there, specifically Wednesday, Thursday, not as much counting the bonus day. He practiced the best I've seen him practice. I mean that," Coen said on Friday in Jacksonville.
"Truly believe that. Told him that and really expect him to show up and make some huge plays for us as we go. And look, you don't have to go and be anybody but the best version of B.T.J. and that's going to be damn good enough.”
