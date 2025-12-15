Where Jaguars' Liam Coen Finds His Own Momentum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Momentum is a funny debate in sports. There is no way of quantifying it, but everybody who has been involved in a sport has felt it at one point or another -- either working for them or against them.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars , momentum has been very real over the last several weeks. The Jaguars are riding a five-game winning streak, and every week they can feel the surge of momentum go their way more and more. Even head coach Liam Coen feels it.

The Jaguars have seen their offense hit massive highs in recent weeks, and Coen has been the one pushing the buttons each and every Sunday. And while he is not the one on the field executing the plays he dials up, even he is feeling the momentum of his surging offense.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I've always fed personally off of players and their momentum. We talk about momentum a lot actually, in terms of handling, riding and trying not to get too high, too low but you can't help but feel when guys have confidence and when you feel like what you're going to call is going to go," Coen said on Monday.

That momentum has been personified in a number of players during the hot stretch. Trevor Lawrence is arguably playing the best football of his career, Travis Etienne has bought property in the end zone, and Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington all continue to make plays.

All of that ties directly into the offense Coen is calling. And when guys are playing this well, it is hard for him to miss.

"It's definitely a feeling you get and you feed off each other. And so, there were a lot of times yesterday that you were calling a play and very much so expected it to work, and that's a good feeling for all of us to have," Coen said.

"And so, that's a cool part is when you're feeding off each other and those guys did execute some stuff and we protected very well in the pass game. And so that in itself is a nice feeling for all of us that you know you can keep calling it because they're not getting home as much and we're doing a great job. So that allows those routes to continue to develop and get a little bit more open and the quarterback to continue to have the trust to let it rip.”

