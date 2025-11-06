Liam Coen Offers Honest Assessment of Jakobi Meyers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have dealt with up-and-down performances from their wide receivers this season. With issues continuing against the Las Vegas Raiders this past weekend, and the absence of the rookie phenom Travis Hunter, the Jaguars were forced to make a move on Tuesday at the trade deadline.
Jacksonville snagged Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers, sending a fourth and sixth-round selection to Las Vegas to acquire the ultra-reliable pass-catcher. General manager James Gladstone made it known why the Jaguars made the move. Head coach Liam Coen discussed what Meyers brings to the table, along with the challenges of getting him ready for Sunday's game in Houston.
Coen on Meyers' addition and comfort level
Coen has seen from afar how Meyers has grown as a player and the contributions he has made for the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. A former quarterback recruit, Meyers transitioned to playing wide receiver at N.C. State, becoming a great playmaker for the Wolfpack before going undrafted in 2019. Coen heard nothing but great things from wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett.
"[Meyers being a] former quarterback, always appreciate that, really in any skill player," Coen said. "But the ability— tough, strong hands, has been physical as a separator in iso situations. I've only heard great things about the pro; Edgar's worked with him in the past as well. So, definitely excited to have him."
The biggest question looming with Coena nd Meyers is how comfortable the new Jaguars pass-catcher will be in the offense this weekend against the Texans. Coen said the challenge will be how quickly he can get the offense down, timing with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and game flow.
"That's the exact challenge is the balance of how much he can handle, how quickly can he get some of the formations down, the timing obviously of practice, and some of the— just throwing on air with Trev and getting some reps that way," Coen stated. "But it'll really come down to just, alright, what are the things specific that we want to get him in the flow of the game? You want to get him opportunities, but also just to go play as a Jaguar, not necessarily every time he's in it's something that he has to go and do."
According to Coen, other aspects that Meyers will need to find a balance with are down-and-distance situations, third downs, the red area, and more. The indication spells that Meyers may not see a significant snap count on Sunday, but it all depends on how he responds during the next couple of practices.
"You just want to make sure there's a balance there. So that'll be a process throughout this week and through each part of the plan," Coen said. "Okay, normal D-and-D (down and distance), third downs, red zone, how much in those areas can you give him? And that's the balance for sure."
