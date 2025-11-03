Jaguars' Coen Discusses Strategy for Overtime Win vs. Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars never make things easy, coming off their Week 8 bye week with a thrilling 30-29 overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. The win moves Jacksonville to 5-3, still in the thick of postseason contention heading into the 10th week of the regular season, closing in on AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.
Head coach Liam Coen was key in getting the Jaguars in a position to tie the game and score the go-ahead touchdown that became the deciding score of Sunday's wild matchup in Las Vegas. He discussed his strategy with the media after the game.
Coen's end-of-game strategy
When it came down to the final minutes and overtime in Las Vegas, Coen referred back to the game management meetings throughout the regular season that helped prepare him and his team for this situation. After getting the ball back with a little over two and a half minutes left in regulation, Coen decided ball control football was the move for Jacksonville.
"Yeah, I mean, that was something we had talked about really, since all of our game management meetings were in the regular season, that we wanted to take the football," Coen said. "If we would've been able to pin them on the kickoff, you're talking about a two-minute drill to have to go win the game, right? It was about two minutes and 40 seconds or so when they got the ball back.
"And you'll take that. We were trying to eat the clock, eat the clock, and we ran it, I think it was nine straight times, I believe, on that drive. That was the whole point. That was the goal of receiving and taking the ball first."
However, it was the key plays of wide receivers who stepped up in the absence of Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. due to injuries at various points in the game, with Austin Trammell's 54-yard return in overtime and Tim Jones' big catch at the end of the fourth quarter to get kicker Cam Little in field goal range.
"I mean, look, you had Tim Jones in there playing his first ball, makes a huge catch at the end of regulation to put us in field goal range," Coen stated. "Parker Washington had another heck of a night. You know, with Dyami [Brown] and BT [Brian Thomas Jr.] going down, we were down to one tight end at one point in the game.
"Cole Van Lanen and Chuma [Edoga] stepping in as the jumbos, huge night for those guys. So, yeah, wild one here."
