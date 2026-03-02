Post-Combine Jaguars Mock Draft: How the Landscape Has Changed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is over, and it is time to turn the page toward bigger things.

The free agency period is certain to be a busy one for the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone , but April's draft will be even busier, considering the Jaguars hold 11 picks and have a host of needs. So with the combine now behind us, what does a mock draft look like for the Jaguars to kick off March? We give our four-round version below.

Round 2, No. 56: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

We will know more about the Jaguars' need at cornerback entering April because it is then that we will have clarity on Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome. But for now, Johnson is a special athlete at the position with the ability to play inside and outside. He very well could be drafted before this, and even could be a trade-up option if the Jaguars want to get bold.

Round 3, No. 81: Penn State DL Zane Durant

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Zane Durant (DL08) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zane Durant might see his stock get boosted even higher than this after his stellar showing at the combine, but the fact he is a bit of a one-trick pony right now suggests it could be possible. Durant looks like a prototype three-technique with his explosiveness and speed, and he got better as a pass-rusher in college each year.

Round 3, No. 88: Stanford TE Sam Roush

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford tight end Sam Roush (TE21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars need some more juice at tight end and, man, does Sam Roush bring that. Roush had an elite day of testing during the combine, and his profile as a true in-line tight end means he is also a fit for the type of tight ends the Jaguars have targeted. Roush isn't ranked this high on the consensus boards, but he is a blocker with the potential to be much more. That is worth a swing here.

Round 3, No. 100: LSU Defender Harold Perkins Jr.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU linebacker Harold Perkins (LB19) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harold Perkins is listed as a defender here because, frankly, it still remains to be seen exactly what he is. Linebacker is likely his most natural home, but he did a little bit of everything for the LSU Tigers' defense. If not for his injury history, he likely would be a Isiaiah Simmons-level prospect, just more appropiately valued.

As a result of the position and injury questions, Perkins could be quite the value for the Jaguars to develop at linebacker answer. He would not be a Devin Lloyd replacement, but maybe in a few years he could bring similar traits to the table.

Round 4, No. 124: Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

A fourth-round ACC running back with lightning speed? The Jaguars did it last season when they took Bhayshul Tuten at the top of the draft out of Virginia Tech, and taking Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne would be in that same mold with the Jaguars' first Day 3 pick. Claiborne, like Tuten, ran a fantastic 40 with a 4.37 time and a stellar 10-yard split.

Claiborne could give the Jaguars a third running back with the ability to generate big plays, break tackles, and provide special teams value. He makes a lot of sense if the Jaguars are set to promote Tuten to the top spot.

