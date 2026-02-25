7 Combine Questions That Will Shape the Jaguars' NFL Draft Board

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may not be speaking this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, but that doesn't mean it isn't an important week for the draft process.

Fewer and fewer players are partaking in athletic testing, which is the true value of the combine as an event. Interviews and medical checks will also take place as teams continue to get to know the 2026 draft class, culminating years of scouting.

So, what can the Jaguars find out this week that can help shape their draft process? We break it down below.

What is the strength of the CB group?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly have some work to do at cornerback with Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome both set to be free agents in March. Perhaps the Jaguars bring one back, but even then you would still have to expect a focus at the position with 11 picks, especially since the Jaguars trust their staff to develop young defensive backs. Whoever tests well today should especially land on their radar, and we will have close eyes on options for No. 56 like Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun.

Who will be the transfer standouts?

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had an interesting approach to several draft picks last year, following a trend that Jaguars general manager James Gladstone saw manifest itself while with the Los Angeles Rams. The Jaguars clearly placed a value on players who transferred to bigger programs and then had an uptick in production, proving they can play with the improved competition. Finding the ones who test well this year will be critical, and a few names could be Lee Hunter, Max Klare, and Josiah Trotter.

Who are the key medical checks?

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) got close to the end zone but officials ruled against his touchdown after a replay review as the Cards take on Clemson in the first half at L&N Stadium Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting updated medical information is another important part of the NFL Scouting Combine. and that is no different this year. There are a few impressive players coming off injuries, and one that could be a fascinating option is Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell. The Jaguars have a roster that can afford a few red shirts, and Bell is a fascinating athlete at the position. If his long-term picture looks OK, he could be an interesting dart throw.

Who are the edge rushers to watch?

Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) is pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

There are a few edge rushers on most consencus boards that sit around No. 56, which is the range of the Jaguars' first pick of the draft unless some kind of trade happens. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars would spend that early of a pick on the position, but this edge class is perhaps the deepest of the entire class. The Jaguars would be wise to invest one of their 11 picks in it, which could mean finding a gem in the testing.

Is there a Devin Lloyd replacement?

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are seemingly set to lose linebacker Devin Lloyd to a high price tag in free agency, which means they should be in the market for a replacement. Lloyd was a unique play-maker for the Jaguars, and they could be hard-pressed to replicate his skill-set. With that said, the draft has a unique linebacker class with options on all three days for the Jaguars to consider over the course of the process.

Who is the next Bhayshul Tuten?

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (RB30) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars' 2025 draft class had one standout draft performer amongst them, it was running back Bhayshul Tuten. He didn't get drafted until Day 3 despite it, but he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash and an elite peformance in the broad and vertical jumps as well. He is an elite athlete, and the Jaguars will have to find out with blue-chip athletic tester from the 2026 group next.

What is the TE classes' identity?

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

This tight end class seems to have a ton of options. The Jaguars could seemingly boost the position this offseason, and it makes the most sense for them to focus on the draft as a way to do so. Do the Jaguars want a flex tight end who can be like a big receiver? A pure blocker? A mix of both? Now is the time to find out just how deep each group is.

