Jaguars NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real and What's a Smokescreen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, -- Around this time last year, things got real interesting for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was in the 24-48 hours ahead of draft day last season that the first murmors of a Jaguars' trade up began to intensify. The Jaguars are in a much different spot now than last year when they moved up in the Travis Hunter blockbuster, but it has still been an interesting lead-up to the draft nonetheless.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, what have the last days of the 2026 draft process said about the Jaguars and, more importantly, what is real? We break it all down with what we are hearing below.

Trade Up?

One thing that has to be said for how the Jaguars operate: they keep their cards close to their chest. The Jaguars' lack of top-30 visits and lack of top brass going to pro days keeps other teams guessing, but there certainly seem to be quite a few guesses about what the Jaguars may do on Thursday as of this moment.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In recent days, there appears to be increasing chatter the Jaguars could mull a move back into the first round of the draft. I have spent the vast majority of the offseason believing there was no chance the Jaguars would want to move into the first-round. They are sitting at No. 56, which is a steep drop from even No. 32, and this year's first-round is considered generally weaker than most years.

With that said, it is hard to ignore the possibility of the Jaguars moving up for a few reasons. For one, they have 11 picks this year and a projected 10 picks in 2027. Having 21 picks in that span gives the Jaguars the ammo neccesary to attempt to move back into the first, whether they would do it in one big move or via multiple trades.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With four picks in the top-100, the Jaguars could find a trade package worth enticing teams. Looking at the state of the Jaguars' roster, it is hard to say they will have 11 open spots on the 53-man roster. This isn't to say I believe the Jaguars ultimately will do it -- I think it needs to be the right set of circumstances and for specific targets.

What I am saying on this, though, is to not discount the idea. It has been floated enough as a possibility outside of Jacksonville enough in recent days to at least consider it being a realistic priority.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who do I think the Jaguars would move up for? Logic says a top defender who is falling. But Liam Coen is an offense-minded coach, and he likely would not have any issues with taking a top-rated playmaker either, ensuring the Jaguars do not rest on the laurels of last season. Receiver would be an odd choice, though, and the only tight end worth taking in the first at all is Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq.

Surprise Position?

If the Jaguars wanted an offensive playmaker, the lack of a fit at receiver and tight end would only leave running back. But there are a few layers there to break down.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is it even a need? The Jaguars have three capable running backs i n Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Chris Rodriguez Jr, who they just signed in March. The Jaguars saw Travis Etienne leave in free agency, which means they have close to 300 touches to replace. Those could easily be divided between their current trio, but there are other things to take into consideration.

For one: Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has made it clear all offseason that he expects the running game to improve, because last year was not acceptable. With not many changes expected along the offensive line, it would be fair to assume Coen believes the running back room is where the difference will have to be made.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuten did a lot of good things as a rookie, but we never really saw him carry the load, and the lack of home-run carries was curious. Tuten has legit talent, but it is also fair to say that there is no reason for the Jaguars to be convinced so far that he is the undisputed long-term answer. And while the Jaguars signed Rodriguez, he does not have a deal that would be a non-starter when it comes to drafting a running back.

Coen has placed a massive empahsis on the position in his past, and James Gladstone has been a part of plenty of running backs being drafted -- Gladstone's team has taken at least one in every single draft since 2018.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have also seemingly done a good amount of homework on the running back class via virtual meetings. It feels safe to say the Jaguars will draft a running back at some point in the draft, and I do believe it is a possibility in the top-100.

But moving up into the first for a running back would only mean moving up for Notre Dame's Jadarian Price. There is an absolutely masssive dropoff at the position after Price, but moving into the first for a running back, even if you think you need one, is a questionable move.

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With that in mind, the Jaguars likely would have drafted Ashton Jeanty last year if they stuck at No. 5, so they clearly do not devalue the position. Moving up in the second for Price would make much more sense.

That all being said, I do believe the Jaguars will target a running back early in the draft. I do not think if they move into the first-round that it would be for one, but I expect running back to be drafted to the Jaguars earlier than we previously believed.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) attempting the tackled in the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Else We Are -- And Aren't Hearing

When it comes to the rest of the Jaguars' smoke, the attention the Jaguars have paid to the quarterback class seems real. The Jaguars very well may be targetting a late Day 3 quarterback to push for the QB3 job, and it does not appear to be just random draft process homework. Tight end and defensive line -- both edge and interior -- are expected to be targets during the draft as well.

With that in mind, kudos to the Jaguars. They clearly want to operate each draft process with a shroud of secrecy and deception, and they more or less have zero contact with many top-ranked players. That makes it as hard as ever to predict who the Jaguars may target at No. 56, especially in comparison to past Jaguars drafts.