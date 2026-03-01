Three Offensive Linemen Jaguars Should Watch at NFL Combine

The Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed by a majority of the league as a team on the rise for the 2026 season after winning the AFC South this past year and tallying 13 victories behind a terrific first year under the James Gladstone and Liam Coen regime. Yet, one of the key flaws on the roster remained the offensive line, specifically at guard.

Jacksonville should be looking heavily at the position for depth and potential starters, and this year's NFL Draft features plenty. For the final day of the NFL Scouting Combine, the offensive linemen will have their moment in the proverbial sun as the Jaguars will have their eyes on guard-specific players. With that in mind, here are three offensive linemen to watch for Sunday's workouts.

Gennings Dunker, tackle/guard, Iowa Hawkeyes

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (68) of Iowa works against National defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) of Penn State during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dunker feels like a Gladstone-type of player with intangibly rich traits, such as the versatility to play inside and out, while willing to do the hard stuff to help his team to victory. There will be quite an appeal to his personality, which stood out at the Senior Bowl as a powerful lineman who will put defenders in the dirt.

One of the things I'd like to see at the combine with Dunker is how he performs in positional drills to display better movement skills while working the short shuttle. Sound numbers and lateral quickness from Dunker could raise his stock at the combine and warrant a second look at the tape.

Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Koli Faaiu (61) and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) block against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

I'm a big fan of Bisontis, as he might be the best pass-protection interior lineman in the draft. This is a physical, technical, and disciplined player with excellent balance, body control, hand placement, and footwork to stone wall pass rushers in the interior. The biggest question is his run-blocking ability, which will need to be proved on the field this fall, not at the combine.

However, if Bisontis performs in testing and drills at a high level, he could be a lock to be taken in the first 64 selections of the draft, putting himself in a position to be one of the Jaguars top targets at No. 56.

Keylan Rutledge, offensive lineman, Georgia Tech Huskies

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A physical blocker in the trenches, Rutledge was a standout at the Senior Bowl with guard and center versatility. The Jaguars are looking for linemen who can play multiple positions for depth and consistency if injuries were to occur. I'm a fan of how he moves as a puller and climber to the second level, and if he displays quality movement skills at the combine, he should be a target in the third round for Jacksonville.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.